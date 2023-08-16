News & Perspective
      Wednesday, August 16, 2023
      FDA Warns AstraZeneca Over 'Misleading Claims' About COPD Drug

      Lucy Hicks

      August 16, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to AstraZeneca over the pharmaceutical company's advertising of the efficacy of a treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

      Promotional materials for the drug Breztri (budesonide/formoterol fumarate/glycopyrrolate inhaled) suggest that the drug has a positive effect on all-cause mortality for COPD patients, but the referenced clinical trial does not support that claim, the FDA letter states.

      The FDA issued the warning letter on August 4 and published the letter online on August 15.

      The sales aid highlights a 49% observed relative difference in time to all-cause mortality (ACM) over 1 year between Breztri vs long-acting muscarinic antagonist/long-acting beta agonist (LAMA/LABA) inhalers.

      Because of "statistical testing hierarchy failure" as well as confounding factors such as the removal of patients from inhaled corticosteroids (ICS) prior to entering the treatment arm of the trial, "no conclusions about the effect of Breztri on ACM can be drawn from the [clinical] trial," the FDA writes. "To date, no drug has been shown to improve ACM in COPD."

      The Breztri sales aid also states that there was a 20% reduction of severe exacerbations in patients using Breztri compared with patients using ICS/LABA. However, in the cited clinical trial, "the reduction in severe exacerbations was not statistically significant for patients treated with Breztri relative to comparator groups," according to the FDA.

      AstraZeneca has 15 working days from the receipt of the letter to respond in writing with "any plan for discontinuing use of such communications, or for ceasing distribution of Breztri," the agency writes.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

