News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, August 16, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      What Causes Sudden Cardiac Arrest in Young People?

      Nadine Eckert

      August 15, 2023

      Sudden cardiac arrest is responsible for 65,000 deaths in Germany each year. It is often seen as an issue for the elderly, but it can also occur in younger individuals: each year, it affects 1000 to 2000 people younger than 40 years. Many of these deaths at a young age are preventable.

      Sudden cardiac arrest is the term given to death that results from a cardiac cause and occurs within an hour of symptoms being observed. If no witnesses are present, sudden cardiac arrest is present if the person had been in apparently good health 24 hours before cardiac death. Fatality is usually a result of sustained ventricular fibrillation or sustained ventricular tachycardia that leads to cardiac arrest.

      What should primary care practitioners consider in order to detect at-risk patients in time?

      Recognizing Warning Signs

      Warning signs that should prompt physicians to consider an increased risk of sudden cardiac arrest include the following:

      • Unexplained, brief fainting episodes that above all occur with stress, physical activity, or loud noises (eg, alarm ringing)

      • Seizures without a clear pathologic EEG result (eg, epilepsy)

      • Unexplained accidents or car crashes

      • Heart failure or pacemaker dependency before age 50 years

      "These are all indications that could point to an underlying heart disease that should be investigated by a medical professional," explained Silke Kauferstein, PhD, head of the Center for Sudden Cardiac Arrest and Familial Arrhythmia Syndrome at the Institute of Forensic Medicine of the University Frankfurt am Main, Germany, in a podcast by the German Heart Foundation.

      Sports Rarely Responsible

      Sudden cardiac arrest has numerous causes. Sudden cardiac arrests in a professional sports environment, especially in young, fit soccer players, always attract attention. Yet sports play a less important role in sudden cardiac arrest than is often assumed, even in young individuals.

      "The incidence of sudden cardiac arrest is on average 0.7 to 3 per 100,000 sports players from all age groups," said Thomas Voigtländer, MD, chair of the German Heart Foundation, in an interview with Medscape German Edition. Men make up 95% of those affected, and 90% of these events occur during recreational sports.

      Inherited Disorders

      The most significant risk factor for sudden cardiac arrest is age; it is often associated with coronary heart disease. This factor can be significant from as early as age 35 years. Among young individuals, sudden cardiac arrest is often a result of congenital heart diseases, such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy or arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy. Diseases such as long QT syndrome and Brugada syndrome can also lead to sudden cardiac arrest.

      Among young sports players who experience sudden cardiac arrest, the cause is often an overlooked hereditary factor. "Cardiac screening is recommended in particular for young, high-performance athletes from around 14 years old," said Voigtländer, who is also a cardiologist and medical director of the Agaplesion Bethanien Hospital in Frankfurt.

      Testing of Family

      "If sudden cardiac arrest or an unexplained sudden death occurs at a young age in the family, the primary care practitioner must be aware that this could be due to heart diseases that could affect the rest of the family," said Voigtländer.

      In these cases, primary care practitioners must connect the other family members to specialist outpatient departments that can test for genetic factors, he added. "Many of these genetic diseases can be treated successfully if they are diagnosed promptly."

      Lack of Knowledge

      Kauferstein, who runs such a specialist outpatient department, said, "Unfortunately, many affected families do not know that they should be tested as well. This lack of knowledge can also lead to fatal consequences for relatives."

      For this reason, she believes that it is crucial to provide more information to the general population. Sudden cardiac arrest is often the first sign of an underlying heart disease in young, healthy individuals. "We do see warning signals in our in-depth testing of sudden cardiac arrest cases that have often been overlooked," said Kauferstein.

      This article was translated from the Medscape German Edition.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.