News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, August 15, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > News Alerts

      Botulinum Toxin Daxxify Gets FDA Nod for Cervical Dystonia

      Megan Brooks

      August 15, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has expanded the indiction for daxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm injection (Daxxify, Revance Therapeutics) for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults, the company has announced.

      It's the first therapeutic indication for Daxxify, a peptide-formulated neuromodulator approved last year for the temporary improvement in the appearance of glabellar (frown) lines in adults, as reported by Medscape Medical News.

      It's estimated that about 60,000 people in the US have cervical dystonia, a chronic, debilitating disease characterized by involuntary contraction of neck muscles that causes abnormal movements, pain, and awkward posture of the head and neck. Neuromodulators are considered the first line of treatment for the condition.

      The FDA granted orphan drug designation to Daxxify for the treatment of cervical dystonia in adults in 2017.

      The agency approved the drug for this indication on the basis of data from the phase 3 ASPEN clinical program, which included 382 patients with moderate to severe cervical dystonia.

      In the ASPEN-1 study, Daxxify was "effective, generally safe, and well tolerated" across both dose groups (125U and 250U). The median duration of effect was 24 and 20.3 weeks, respectively, the company says in a news release announcing the approval.

      Joseph Jankovic, MD, professor of neurology and director of the Parkinson's Disease Center and Movement Disorders Clinic at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, presented the ASPEN-1 results at the 2021 International Congress of Parkinson's Disease and Movement Disorders.

      In his presentation, Jankovic noted that side effects "were remarkably minimal," and he called attention to the low frequency of neck weakness or dysphagia in comparison with results seen in other studies of botulinum toxin for patients with cervical dystonia. The rates of dysphagia were 1.6% and 3.9% in the 125U and 250U treatment groups, respectively.

      In the ASPEN OLS study, symptoms continued to improve with successive treatments at doses up to 300U, while adverse events remained low.

      The company expects Daxxify to be available in early 2024.

      Daxxify joins a crowded space. AbbVie’s Botox (onabotulinumtoxinA), Galderma's Dysport (abobotulinumtoxina), Merz Pharmaceuticals' Xeomin (incobotulinumtoxinA), and US WorldMeds' Myobloc (rimabotulinumtoxinb) have already been approved in the US for treatment of cervical dystonia.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.