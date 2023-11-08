How Does the Microbiome Affect Infant Cognitive Development?

New data provide further information about how the microbiota affects an infant's neurodevelopment.

In a pilot study of 56 infants, participants who successfully completed the Point and Gaze test tended to have increased levels of Bifidobacterium and Eggerthella and reduced levels of Hungatella and Streptococcus.

The results should be interpreted with caution because of the study's small sample size and unmeasured variables, according to the investigators. Nevertheless, the research suggests that future studies could identify "microorganisms or metabolic compounds that could be supplemented or targeted to promote a healthier development of the neural systems," study author Sebastian Hunter, an MSc candidate at the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, Canada, told Medscape Medical News.

The study was published August 9 in PLOS ONE.

Microbiota and Attention

Building on previous research on the gut–brain axis, research teams from UBC and McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, investigated the link between infant microbiota and various measures of early cognitive development.

The investigators collected fecal samples from 56 infants (31 male, 25 female) aged 4-6 months. They performed microbiome analysis using shotgun metagenomic sequencing. The analysis included 209 bacterial species and examined relative abundance at the phylum and genus levels.

The researchers assessed participants' perceptual and communicative development through two measures. The first was the Point and Gaze test, which measures nonverbal joint attention in a social situation. The second was an assessment of rhythm and language processing that used musical beat tracking and forward vs backward speech discrimination.

In addition, the investigators assessed auditory cognitive abilities in two groups of infants using two complementary brain imagining techniques: functional near-infrared spectroscopy (fNIRS, n = 25) at UBC to measure language processing and electroencephalogram (EEG, n = 15) at McMaster to measure music processing.

Compared with infants who were unable to track the direction of a researcher's point and gaze, those who were successful had increased Actinobacteria and reduced Firmicutes at the phylum level. They also had the aforementioned increases in Bifidobacterium and Eggerthella, along with a reduction in Hungatella and Streptococcus, at the genus level. None of these differences was statistically significant, however.

The researchers also found "several pathways that can be linked to brain development, either because of their fundamental role as building blocks for growth (in the case of the essential amino acids) or by their impact in the synthesis of metabolites that influence brain development, such as short chain fatty acids (by the pentose phosphate pathway) or branched chain amino acids."

Brain imaging results showed no association between fNIRS language discrimination measurements and microbiota composition. Of the 11 EEG variables studied for rhythm processing, only beat frequency in the frontal left sites had statistically significant associations. This measurement had a positive association with Clostridium and Enterococcus and a negative association with Bifidobacterium.

Although not measured in this study, maternal diet "could be a confounding factor in the identified associations and an interesting factor to consider in future analysis," the researchers write.

"Our pilot study is one of many first steps needed to transfer this area of research into clinical practice," said Hunter. "Further research in bigger and more thorough trials is needed to establish the proper link between the microbiome and brain development."

But he acknowledged that "in the future, these scientific advancements might add a new set of measurements in the clinical profiles, such as a characterization of the individuals' microbiome at early age and recommendations of treatments or supplements based on its composition…It might be possible to promote the growth or colonization of beneficial microbes for brain development through diets and supplements, such as prebiotics and probiotics."

New Insights

Commenting on the study for Medscape, Kadi Vaher, PhD, said that while shotgun metagenomic sequencing methodology has not yet been used extensively in early life research, due to the relatively lower biomass in infant fecal samples, this approach "enabled the authors to gain an insight into the functional capacity of the microbiome, in addition to taxonomy." Vaher, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Edinburgh in the United Kingdom, was not involved in the research.

Neuroimaging is also not used often in microbiota–gut–brain axis research, making it a valuable contribution to the field, Vaher added. "Yet due to the quite advanced and experimental methods used for neurodevelopmental assessments, it is difficult to evaluate to what extent these results correspond to those found with more commonly used standardized assessments, or if they have any clinical relevance," she said.

"As we recently wrote in a review paper, the relationships between microbiota community composition and optimal neurodevelopment are not established and may well be age-, domain- or population-specific," said Vaher. This specificity could result in variation in the microbiome–brain relationships that studies observe.

Moreover, neuroimaging is highly affected by motion, and although infants were awake during the EEG and fNIRS tasks, the authors did not explain how they dealt with motion effects, said Vaher.

Nutritional information is important when evaluating microbiome–brain relationships. "The authors assessed microbiome in 4- to 6-month-old infants. This is a period when infants are increasingly introduced to solid foods, resulting in large shifts in microbiome composition," said Vaher.

Regardless of these limitations, "the study is an additional illustration that neurodevelopmental assessments, especially using neuroimaging, should be incorporated into future studies of the efficacy of probiotics in infancy," Vaher concluded.

"The association between beat tracking and the microbial composition is interesting and a novel addition to the field," Brittany R. Howell, PhD, director of the Maternal Influences on Neurodevelopment (MIND) Lab at Virginia Tech in Roanoke, Virginia, told Medscape. Howell did not participate in the research. "This work further highlights the variability in the brain, behavior, and the microbiome during infancy and the need to better understand this variability."

Howell also pointed to the need for "robust experiments to move beyond small, observational cohort studies so that we can really start to understand the potential direct and indirect pathways of influence between the microbiome and the developing brain."

The study was funded by grants from the Canadian Institute for Advanced Research. Laboratory work was also supported by the Canadian Institute for Health Research, the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada, and the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada. Hunter, Vaher, and Howell reported no relevant financial relationships.

