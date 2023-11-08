News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, August 11, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      More Intensive Imaging Follow-Up in Head, Neck Cancer?

      Nancy A. Melville

      August 11, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with advanced-stage head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) who were monitored with an intensive post-treatment follow-up strategy using 18F-fludeoxyglucose-positron emission tomography with CT (18F-FDG-PET/CT) demonstrated significant survival benefits over 3 years compared with those who received conventional follow-up.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The use of intensive posttreatment follow-up imaging with 18F-FDG-PET/CT is optional and is typically used for patients who have locally advanced disease at diagnosis. Wider use of 18F-FDG-PET/CT in this population remains controversial. Debates center on cost-effectiveness.

      • The case-control study included 782 patients with HNSCC who had achieved a complete response on imaging at 3 to 6 months.

      • Overall, 82.1% of the patients were men (median age, 61 years).

      • On the basis of physician discretion, 497 of patients who underwent an intensive posttreatment follow-up strategy received 18F-FDG-PET/CT at months 12, 24, and 36. The remaining 285 patients underwent conventional follow-up.

      • On the basis of current guidelines, conventional follow-up involves clinical examination in the first 3 years after treatment and CT, MRI, or both within 3 to 6 months after treatment.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The mean 3-year overall survival was significantly better in the 18F-FDG-PET/CT follow-up group than in the conventional follow-up group (72.5% vs 64.3%; P = .002).

      • A Cox regression analysis showed a significantly lower risk of death among the 18F-FDG-PET/CT group at 3 years compared with the group that received conventional follow-up (odds ratio, 0.71) after the analysis was adjusted for factors that included age, sex, comorbidities, primary location, stage, surgeon, year of treatment, and treatment.

      • A significant 3-year overall survival benefit was observed among patients with more advanced-stage HNSCC (stage III and IV) — 68.5% in the 18F-FDG-PET/CT group vs 55.4% in the conventional group — but not among those with stage I or II HNSCC.

      • In the PET/CT group, patients with oropharyngeal tumors also demonstrated significantly longer mean 3-year overall survival (69.9% vs 60.5%; P = .04).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "This case-control study found that use of 18FDG-PET/CT as an alternative to annual chest CT in the follow-up of HNSCC was associated with incremental 3-year overall survival benefit, specifically in patients with advanced disease at diagnosis (stage III-IV) or oropharyngeal primary tumors," the authors said.

      SOURCE:

      The study was led by Ronan Abgral, MD, PhD, of Nuclear Medicine Department, University Hospital of Brest, France, and was published online August 1 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • There was a greater number of patients in the PET/CT group than in the conventional follow-up group, and the choice of follow-up modalities was at the discretion of the ear, nose, and throat surgeon.

      • Patient characteristics were less favorable in the PET/CT group, which could have affected the difference in survival between groups.

      • The follow-up period was limited to 3 years, and most recurrent events were diagnosed over the first 2 years. Thus, "the optimal follow-up schedule and duration remain to be determined," the authors noted.

      DISCLOSURES:

      Co-author Gregoire Le Gal has received grants from Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb and personal fees from Pfizer, Sanofi, and Aspen Pharmacare outside the submitted work. No other relevant financial relationships were reported.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.