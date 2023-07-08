News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, August 7, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      PPIs May Curb Benefits of Palbociclib in Breast Cancer
       

      Megan Brooks

      August 07, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Taking a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) with the cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitor palbociclib could diminish the full therapeutic benefit of palbociclib in women with breast cancer and lead to worse progression-free survival (PFS) and overall survival, new data suggest.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study retrospectively identified 1310 women with advanced breast cancer receiving palbociclib using South Korean nationwide claims data.

      • Overall, 344 women in the concomitant group, those who were co-administered a PPI for more than one third of their palbociclib treatment duration, were propensity-score matched to 966 women who did not have PPI exposure: the nonconcomitant group.

      • Main outcomes were time to progression and death, presented as PFS and overall survival.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Median clinical PFS was significantly shorter by about 15 months in the concomitant PPI group vs the nonconcomitant group (25.3 vs 39.8 months; adjusted hazard ratio [HR], 1.76).

      • Concomitant PPI use was also associated with shorter overall survival (HR, 2.71).

      • Overall, 83.1% of patients in the concomitant group were alive at 1 year vs 94.0% in the nonconcomitant group (P < .001), and 69.5% vs 89.3%, respectively, were alive at 2 years (P < .001), though the median overall survival was not reached in either group.

      • In a subgroup analysis, concomitant PPI use was associated with shorter clinical PFS (HR, 1.75 for those receiving endocrine-sensitive treatment and 1.82 for those receiving endocrine-resistant treatment), and shorter overall survival (HR, 2.68 in the endocrine-sensitive subgroup and 2.98 in the endocrine-resistant subgroup).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "The findings suggest that taking PPIs with palbociclib may interrupt the full therapeutic benefits of palbociclib," the authors conclude. "Physicians should be cautious when prescribing PPIs to patients who are receiving palbociclib."

      SOURCE:

      The study, led by Ju-Eun Lee, MS, PharmD, School of Pharmacy, Sungkyunkwan University, South Korea, was published online July 21 in JAMA Network Open.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study was limited by its retrospective design and use of claims data as well as the inability to confirm whether patients actually took the PPI medication.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors report no relevant financial relationships. The study reported no commercial funding.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter and Facebook

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.