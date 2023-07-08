News & Perspective
      Monday, August 7, 2023
      Just 1 in 10 With Overweight/Obesity Lose 5% of Body Weight

      Miriam E. Tucker

      August 07, 2023

      The annual probability of a person with overweight or obesity losing at least 5% of their body weight is about 1 in 10, while weight loss to a healthy category is even less common, new research finds.

      On the brighter side, those with higher body mass index (BMI) had greater odds of losing at least 5% of body weight than those with lower BMI, and women were more likely to do so than men. However, the chances of achieving a healthy weight category ― defined as BMI of 18.5 – 24.9 kg/m2 ― was less likely than losing 5% in all groups.

      Even a modest 5% weight loss at any BMI has been associated with improved health measures, including lower systolic and diastolic blood pressure, lower fasting glucose level, lower A1c level, and higher HDL cholesterol level, write Lyudmyla Kompaniyets, PhD, of the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, Atlanta, Georgia, and colleagues.

      The data from more than 18 million US adults from a nationwide ambulatory electronic medical record database, called IQVIA, suggest that "clinicians and public health efforts can focus on messaging and referrals to interventions that support individuals with excess weight in achieving and sustaining meaningful weight loss, ie ≥5% for adults at any level of excess weight," the authors say.

      The study population was healthcare-seeking but not necessarily for weight loss, and their intent to lose weight was unknown. "Several studies suggest that persons who are trying to lose weight may experience greater reductions in weight," the researchers point out in their article, which was published August 7 in JAMA Network Open.

      At the initial visit, 72.5% of the participants were categorized as having either overweight (BMI, 25.0–29.9kg/m2) or obesity (BMI, ≥30.0 kg/m2). The median age of the patients was 54 years. A little over half (56.7%) were women, 72.3% were White, and 7.7% were Black.

      During a maximum follow-up period of 14 years, the proportion with 5% or greater weight loss was 33.4% of those with initial overweight and 41.8% with initial obesity. The proportion achieving healthy weight (BMI, 18.5–24.9 kg/m2) was just 23.2% and 2.0%, respectively.

      For the combined overweight/obesity groups, the adjusted annual probability of 5% or greater weight loss was 1 in 10, increasing with BMI category from 1 in 12 for those with initial overweight to 1 in 6 for those with initial BMI of 45 kg/m2 or higher. The annual probability was slightly lower among Black than White women (1 in 9 vs 1 in 8, respectively).

      In contrast, the adjusted annual probability of reducing BMI to the healthy category ranged from 1 in 19 with initial overweight to 1 in 1667 with initial BMI of 45 kg/m2 or higher. This probability was higher among women than men and was highest among White women.

      "These findings could, in part, be explained by barriers in availability of and access to obesity management options, including lifestyle interventions and pharmacotherapy. There is a continual need for policies and strategies that ensure community access to nutrition and physical activity opportunities," Kompaniyets and colleague write.

      Moreover, they say, "understanding patterns of weight loss could help support populations, including Hispanic or Latino and non-Hispanic Black individuals, who are disproportionately affected by obesity due to factors, such as structural racism and race and ethnicity–based social and economic disadvantages."

      The authors have dislosed no relevant financial relationships.

      JAMA Netw Open. Published online August 7, 2023. Full text

      Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington DC area. She is a regular contributor to Medscape, with other work appearing in the Washington Post, NPR's Shots blog, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She is on Twitter @MiriamETucker.

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

