﻿
      Saturday, August 5, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > ESC 2023

      Amsterdam Hosts ESC 2023 After Yielding to COVID in 2020

      August 04, 2023

      Lively and historic Amsterdam's forthcoming turn as host to the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023 should go a long way toward righting at least one of the pandemic's countless wrongs.

      The city was most recently on annual meeting's rotation in 2020, but ultimately missed out in the year SARS-CoV-2 upended the world and forced the largest medical conferences out of convention halls and into cyberspace.

      But ESC-2023 will offer both options as it fills Amsterdam's RAI Exhibition and Congress Centre on August 25 to 28 with a panoply of sessions, 106 of them livestreamed, on the latest cardiology research, controversies, and discussion of social and economic issues affecting clinical practice.

      In addition to the meeting's 77 oral abstract sessions and hundreds of moderated ePoster stations, five sessions will be dedicated to four new ESC clinical practice guidelines and a focused update to a prominent guideline from 2 years ago. Eleven other sessions during the meeting will illustrate and scrutinize the guidelines' relevance to practice.

      The new documents cover management of acute coronary syndromes, cardiomyopathies, endocarditis, and patients with diabetes, and, in the focused update, acute and chronic heart failure (HF). A 90-minute guidelines-overview session featuring highlights of all five documents is slated for Day 1 of the Congress.

      The 18 sessions in the conference's Great Debates series, conducted and livestreamed across the 4 days, present explorations of contemporary, sometimes divisive questions, including:

      The meeting's Hot Line and Late-Breaking Science and Trial Update sessions will feature presentations on randomized trials, observational studies, and other research specially selected by committee for the highest-profile positions on the schedule.

      All nine Hot Line presentations are to be streamed live and, per tradition, will conclude with a few minutes of panel discussion and critique from an invited discussant:

      Hot Line 1, August 25

      Hot Line 2, August 26

      Hot Line 3, August 26

      Hot Line 4, August 27

      Hot Line 5, August 27

      Hot Line 6, August 27

      Hot Line 7, August 28

      Hot Line 8, August 28

      Hot Line 9, August 28

      European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2023.

      Follow Steve Stiles on Twitter: @SteveStiles2. For more from theheart.org, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

