Top US Hospitals for Gastroenterology, GI Surgery Ranked

Mayo Clinic, in Rochester, Minnesota, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, in Los Angeles, California, and UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, remain the three best US hospitals for gastroenterology and gastrointestinal (GI) surgery, according to US News & World Report's latest rankings.

These three hospitals were also numbers 1, 2, and 3, respectively, in last year's rankings.

In the magazine's 2023-2024 rankings, NYU Langone Hospitals, New York, holds the number-4 spot, up from number 5 last year, while Houston Methodist Hospital sits at number 5, jumping 3 spots from number 8 last year.

Rounding out the top 10 hospitals for gastroenterology and GI surgery are:

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York (number 6, up from number 13 last year)

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (number 7, up from number 12 last year)

Cleveland Clinic, Ohio (number 8, down from number 4 last year)

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago (number 9 this year, number 7 last year)

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, California (number 10, up from number 15 last year)

US News evaluated 1581 hospitals and ranked the top 50 that treat many patients with challenging stomach, esophageal, digestive, pancreatic, liver, colon, bowel, and rectal procedures and conditions, such as inflammatory bowel disease, cirrhosis, and hepatitis.

"The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction and other metrics that matter to them," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at US News, said in a statement.

To keep pace with consumers' needs and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, "several refinements" are reflected in the latest best-hospitals rankings, according to US News.

These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, and a reduced weight on expert opinion.

In addition, hospital profiles on US News.com feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes.

Best Hospitals Overall Honor Roll

This year, as in prior years, US News also recognized "honor roll" hospitals that have excelled across multiple areas of care.

However, this year, for the first time, there is no ordinal ranking of hospitals making the honor roll. US News explains that ordinal ranking of hospitals that make the honor roll "obscures the fact that all of the Honor Roll hospitals have attained the highest standard of care in the nation." Instead, the 22 hospitals are listed in alphabetical order.

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St Louis

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Cleveland Clinic

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Medicine, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, California

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, California

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee

The full report for best hospitals, best specialty hospitals, and methodology is available online.

