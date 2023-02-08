US News Ranks Top Cardiology, Heart Surgery Hospitals

Cleveland Clinic in Ohio is once again the number-one hospital for cardiology and heart surgery, according to US News & World Report latest rankings.

In the magazine's 2023-2024 list, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, takes over the number-two spot from Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, which drops to No. 3. Cedars-Sinai held the number-three spot on last year's rankings.

Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City holds the number-four spot this year, up from No. 6 last year; NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City, continue to hold the number-five spot.

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in New York City is No. 6 this year, down from No. 4 in last year's rankings.

Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago takes over the number-seven spot (up from No. 8 last year), while Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston holds the number-eight spot this year (down from No. 7 last year).

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, California, holds the number-nine spot, the same as last year, and Lenox Hill Hospital at Northwell Health is No. 10 on the list.

US News evaluated 779 hospitals and ranked the top 50 that care for patients with challenging heart and vascular cases, including heart transplants; implantation of cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators; major chest procedures and patients with cardiovascular disease and other complex conditions, such as endocarditis; and heart failure and circulatory issues.

"Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at US News, said in a statement.

"The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction, and other metrics that matter to them," Harder said.

Best Hospitals Overall Honor Roll

This year, as in prior years, US News also recognized Honor Roll hospitals that have excelled across multiple areas of care. However, this year, for the first time, there is no ordinal ranking of hospitals making honor roll.

In a letter to hospital leaders, US News explains that the major change in format came after months of deliberation, feedback from healthcare organizations and professionals, and an analysis of how consumers navigate their website.

Ordinal ranking of hospitals that make the honor roll "obscures the fact that all of the Honor Roll hospitals have attained the highest standard of care in the nation," the letter reads.

With the new format, honor roll hospitals are listed in alphabetical order. This year, there are 22.

2023-2024 Honor Roll Hospitals:

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St Louis

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Cleveland Clinic

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Medicine, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, California

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, California

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee

According to US News, to keep pace with consumers' needs and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, "several refinements" are reflected in the latest best hospitals rankings.

These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, and a reduced weight on expert opinion.

In addition, hospital profiles on the US News website feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes.

The full report for best hospitals, best specialty hospitals, and methodology is available online.

