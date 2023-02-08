Top US Hospitals for Psychiatric Care Ranked

Once again, McLean Hospital in Belmont, Massachusetts, is ranked as the best US hospital for psychiatric care, according to US News & World Report.

As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, McLean Hospital claimed the top spot in last year's ranking as well.

Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston holds the number two spot in the 2023-2024 US News ranking for best psychiatry hospitals, up from number three in last year's ranking.

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell in New York City sits at number three this year, up from number four last year, while Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore is ranked number four this year, down from number two last year.

Resnick Neuropsychiatric Hospital at UCLA, Los Angeles, is ranked number five this year (up from number six last year), while UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, drops to number six this year (from five last year).

Number seven this year is Menninger Clinic, Houston, which held the number 10 spot last year.

According to US News, the psychiatry rating is based on the expert opinion of surveyed psychiatrists. The seven ranked hospitals in psychiatry or psychiatric care were recommended by at least 5% of the psychiatric specialists responding to the magazine's surveys in 2021, 2022, and 2023 as a facility where they would refer their patients.

"Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at US News, said in a statement.

"The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction, and other metrics that matter to them," Harder said.

Honor Roll

This year, as in prior years, US News also recognized "honor roll" hospitals that have excelled across multiple areas of care. However, this year, for the first time, there is no ordinal ranking of hospitals making the honor roll. Instead, they are listed in alphabetical order.

In a letter to hospital leaders, US News explained that the major change in format came after months of deliberation, feedback from healthcare organizations and professionals, and an analysis of how consumers navigate the magazine's website.

Ordinal ranking of hospitals that make the honor roll "obscures the fact that all of the Honor Roll hospitals have attained the highest standard of care in the nation," the letter reads.

With the new format, honor roll hospitals are listed in alphabetical order. This year there are 22.

2023-2024 Honor Roll Hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St Louis

Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles

Cleveland Clinic

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Medicine, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, California

UC San Diego Health-LaJolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, California

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville

According to US News, to keep pace with consumers' needs and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, "several refinements" are reflected in the latest best hospitals rankings.

These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, and a reduced weight on expert opinion.

In addition, hospital profiles on US News.com feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes.

The full report for best hospitals, best specialty hospitals, and methodology is available online.

