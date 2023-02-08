Top US Neurology, Neurosurgery Hospitals Ranked

NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City is once again the best US hospital for neurology care, according to the 2023-2024 US News & World Report's annual ranking of best hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery.

As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, NYU Langone also claimed the top spot in last year’s ranking.

In the latest rankings, UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, California, holds the number two spot and New York-Presbyterian Hospital–Columbia and Cornell in New York City holds the number three spot for neurology care, with no change from last year.

This year, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, is ranked number four in neurology and neurosurgery care, up from number six last year, while Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, ranks fifth this year, rising two spots from number seven last year.

Rounding out the top 10 hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery (in order) are UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, and Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois.

US News evaluated 1245 hospitals and ranked the top 50 that treat patients with challenging neurological issues including stroke, conditions affecting the central nervous system, spinal disorders and injuries, seizures, and degenerative nervous system diagnoses such as multiple sclerosis.

"Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at US News, said in a statement.

"The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction, and other metrics that matter to them," Harder said.

Honor Roll

This year, as in prior years, US News also recognized "honor roll" hospitals that have excelled across multiple areas of care. However, this year, for the first time, there is no ordinal ranking of hospitals making the honor roll. Instead, they are listed in alphabetical order.

In a letter to hospital leaders, US News explains that the major change in format came after months of deliberation, feedback from healthcare organizations and professionals, and an analysis of how consumers navigate their website.

Ordinal ranking of hospitals that make the honor roll "obscures the fact that all of the Honor Roll hospitals have attained the highest standard of care in the nation," the letter reads.

With the new format, honor roll hospitals are listed in alphabetical order. This year there are 22.

2023-2024 Honor Roll Hospitals

Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri

Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio

Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Medicine, Philadelphia

Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas

Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland

Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City

New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City

North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York

Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois

NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City

Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois

Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California

UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, California

UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California

UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, California

University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor

UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas

Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee

US News notes that to keep pace with consumers’ needs and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, "several refinements" are reflected in the latest best hospitals rankings.

These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, and a reduced weight on expert opinion.

In addition, hospital profiles on US News.com feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes.

The full report for best hospitals, best specialty hospitals, and methodology is available online.

