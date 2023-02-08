Top US Neurology, Neurosurgery Hospitals Ranked

NYU Langone Hospitals in New York City is once again the best US hospital for neurology care, according to the 2023-2024 US News & World Report's annual ranking of best hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery.
As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, NYU Langone also claimed the top spot in last year’s ranking.
In the latest rankings, UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, California, holds the number two spot and New York-Presbyterian Hospital–Columbia and Cornell in New York City holds the number three spot for neurology care, with no change from last year.
This year, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota, is ranked number four in neurology and neurosurgery care, up from number six last year, while Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California, ranks fifth this year, rising two spots from number seven last year.
Rounding out the top 10 hospitals for neurology and neurosurgery (in order) are UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, and Northwestern Medicine-Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois.
US News evaluated 1245 hospitals and ranked the top 50 that treat patients with challenging neurological issues including stroke, conditions affecting the central nervous system, spinal disorders and injuries, seizures, and degenerative nervous system diagnoses such as multiple sclerosis.
"Consumers want useful resources to help them assess which hospital can best meet their specific care needs," Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at US News, said in a statement.
"The 2023-2024 Best Hospitals rankings offer patients and the physicians with whom they consult a data-driven source for comparing performance in outcomes, patient satisfaction, and other metrics that matter to them," Harder said.
Honor Roll
This year, as in prior years, US News also recognized "honor roll" hospitals that have excelled across multiple areas of care. However, this year, for the first time, there is no ordinal ranking of hospitals making the honor roll. Instead, they are listed in alphabetical order.
In a letter to hospital leaders, US News explains that the major change in format came after months of deliberation, feedback from healthcare organizations and professionals, and an analysis of how consumers navigate their website.
Ordinal ranking of hospitals that make the honor roll "obscures the fact that all of the Honor Roll hospitals have attained the highest standard of care in the nation," the letter reads.
With the new format, honor roll hospitals are listed in alphabetical order. This year there are 22.
2023-2024 Honor Roll Hospitals
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri
Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio
Hospitals of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Medicine, Philadelphia
Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston, Texas
Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, Maryland
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston
Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota
Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City
New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell, New York City
North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health, Manhasset, New York
Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, Illinois
NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City
Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital, Stanford, California
UC San Diego Health-La Jolla and Hillcrest Hospitals, California
UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, California
UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco, California
University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor
UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas
Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee
US News notes that to keep pace with consumers’ needs and the ever-evolving landscape of healthcare, "several refinements" are reflected in the latest best hospitals rankings.
These include the introduction of outpatient outcomes in key specialty rankings and surgical ratings, the expanded inclusion of other outpatient data, an increased weight on objective quality measures, and a reduced weight on expert opinion.
In addition, hospital profiles on US News.com feature refined health equity measures, including a new measure of racial disparities in outcomes.
The full report for best hospitals, best specialty hospitals, and methodology is available online.
