For the sixth year in a row, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore has been named the top hospital for rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report.

The no. 2 slot went to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City. The Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, took third place. The magazine announced the 2023-2024 rankings on August 1.

Most specialty rankings are determined through data on patient outcomes and hospital performance, but rheumatology rankings, as well as those for ophthalmology and psychiatry, were determined through expert opinion. For these three specialties, most care is delivered in outpatient settings, according to U.S. News & World Report, and "the number of outpatients who die in these specialties is so low that risk-adjusted mortality rates...are not significantly tied to the quality of care." Thus, the rankings are based on specialist responses to U.S. News surveys from the past 3 years.

The rankings for 11 rheumatology hospitals are as follows:

Johns Hopkins Hospital HSS, New York–Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell Cleveland Clinic Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital University of Michigan Health–Ann Arbor

Nearly all hospitals on this list also made the Best Hospitals Honor Roll for 2023-2024. These Honor Roll hospitals excelled in care across multiple specialties. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital was not on the honor roll but was ranked among the nation's top 50 hospitals in cardiology, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology, geriatrics, and obstetrics & gynecology.

