News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, August 2, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Johns Hopkins Retains Title as Best Hospital for Rheumatology

      Lucy Hicks

      August 02, 2023

      For the sixth year in a row, Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore has been named the top hospital for rheumatology by U.S. News & World Report.

      The no. 2 slot went to the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City. The Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio, took third place. The magazine announced the 2023-2024 rankings on August 1.

      Most specialty rankings are determined through data on patient outcomes and hospital performance, but rheumatology rankings, as well as those for ophthalmology and psychiatry, were determined through expert opinion. For these three specialties, most care is delivered in outpatient settings, according to U.S. News & World Report, and "the number of outpatients who die in these specialties is so low that risk-adjusted mortality rates...are not significantly tied to the quality of care." Thus, the rankings are based on specialist responses to U.S. News surveys from the past 3 years.

      The rankings for 11 rheumatology hospitals are as follows:

      1. Johns Hopkins Hospital

      2. HSS, New York–Presbyterian University Hospital of Columbia and Cornell

      3. Cleveland Clinic

      4. Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

      5. Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston

      6. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

      7. UCSF Health-UCSF Medical Center, San Francisco

      8. NYU Langone Hospitals, New York City

      9. UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles

      10. University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital

      11. University of Michigan Health–Ann Arbor

      Nearly all hospitals on this list also made the Best Hospitals Honor Roll for 2023-2024. These Honor Roll hospitals excelled in care across multiple specialties. The University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital was not on the honor roll but was ranked among the nation's top 50 hospitals in cardiology, diabetes & endocrinology, gastroenterology, geriatrics, and obstetrics & gynecology.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.