News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, July 31, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      FDA Clears AI-Assisted Colonoscopy Device

      Marcia Frellick

      July 31, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today cleared an artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted colonoscopy device called the MAGENTIQ-COLO, according to the Israeli-based manufacturer of the same name.

      The device helps identify lesions in real time, and is associated with a significant increase in the adenoma detection rate (ADR), according to the press release.

      The device was cleared under the FDA's 510(k) process, and follows the European CE Mark and Israel AMAR approval, which were received in mid-2021. It will be available in the United States in the coming weeks.

      In a study performed in 2022 with 29 endoscopy experts and more than 950 patients, the device was validated as "one of the best performing AI solutions in the category, increasing ADR by 26% relatively (7% in absolute values), which translated into a 21% decrease in colorectal cancer occurrence and a 35% decrease in patient mortality," according to the press release.

      In this multicenter, randomized, controlled trial conducted at 10 hospitals in Europe, the United States, and Israel, and presented at United European Gastroenterology (UEG) Week 2022, the authors noted that "apart from diminutive lesions, [MAGENTIQ-COLO] increased the detection of 6-9 mm adenomas, suggesting that this novel [computer-aided polyp detection] system is also able to detect more clinically relevant lesions."

      The device "takes the video out of the colonoscopy device, breaks it into frames, analyzes them in real time with its AI engine to detect polyps in them," Dror Zur, founder and CEO of MAGENTIQ-EYE, explained to Medscape Medical News. "If a polyp is detected, then MAGENTIQ-COLO signs it with a bounding box on the video's overlay and sends it as a video with an overlay to the display monitor so the doctor can look at it and find more polyps."

      As previously reported by Medscape Medical News, research has shown that conventional colonoscopies miss about a quarter of adenomas. Many AI systems have recently come on the market, promising to improve detection by overcoming human error in detecting polyps.

      Colonoscopy has become standard in most developed countries, with 15 million to 20 million procedures performed every year in the United States alone; however, high missed rates and undetected adenomas during the procedures mean that even patients who get regular, recommended screenings are still at risk of developing colon cancer, notes the press release.

      "A missed polyp can lead to interval cancer, which accounts for approximately 8% to 10% of all CRC in the US, translated to over 13,500 cancer cases that could be prevented every year with better detection," the press release also states.

      According to the National Institutes of Health, colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third-leading cause of cancer-related death in the United States.

      Marcia Frellick is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. She has previously written for the Chicago Tribune, Science News, and Nurse.com, and was an editor at the Chicago Sun-Times, the Cincinnati Enquirer, and the St. Cloud (Minnesota) Times. Follow her on Twitter at @MLfrellick.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.