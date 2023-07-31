News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, July 31, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Illicit Drugs Tied to Sudden Cardiac Death in Young People

      Pauline Anderson

      July 31, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      About 1 in 3 young patients who experienced sudden cardiac death (SCD) had either positive toxicology at the time of their death or were reported to have had frequent use of illicit drugs, with high rates of use of multiple such drugs.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Illicit drug use is thought to both accelerate underlying cardiovascular abnormalities and act as an independent risk factor for SCD, which causes half of all deaths from cardiovascular disease.

      • Researchers used the End Unexplained Cardiac Death (EndUCD) Registry, a prospective multisource surveillance registry combining data on all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCAs) among residents of Victoria, Australia.

      • The study included 523 patients older than age 18 years (median age, 43.3 years) who had died of OHCA from April 2019 to April 2021.

      • Drugs defined as illicit included cocaine and its metabolites, heroin and its metabolites (such as 6-monoacetylmorphine), amphetamine-type substances, cannabis, and novel psychoactive substances.

      • Researchers classified SCD as "coronary," "cardiomyopathy," "unascertained," and "other" which included aortic dissection, pulmonary hypertension, myocarditis, and valvular disease.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of the 523 patients eligible for inclusion in the study, 476 (91.0%) underwent autopsy, with 354 identified as nonillicit drug users and 170 patients (32.5%) as illicit drug users, 14.7% of whom used multiple drugs.

      • Death commonly occurred while sedentary (47.5% of patients whose circumstances were known at the time of death) or during sleep (45.8%) and was uncommon during exercise (6.7%).

      • Compared to nonillicit drug users, illicit drug users were more likely to be male (P = .028), smokers (P < .0001), and regular alcohol drinkers (P = .012), as well as have a lower body mass index (P = .0063) and a history of psychiatric disease (P = .002).

      • Causes of SCD were not significantly different between groups; coronary disease was the most common cause (43.5%) followed by unascertained (30.0%), cardiomyopathy (24.7%), and other cardiac causes (1.8%).

      IN PRACTICE:

      The finding that prevalence of illicit drug use in young patients with SCD is 50% greater than previous estimates is "provocative," said the authors, adding this may reflect the true underreported prevalence of illicit drug use, the role of illicit drugs in contributing to SCD, or both these hypotheses.

      SOURCE:

      The study was conducted by Adam Trytell, MBBS, Department of Cardiology, St Vincent's Hospital Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, and colleagues. It was published online July 27 in Heart Rhythm.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study lacked data on exposure period and cumulative dose of illicit drugs. There may have been patients with a history of illicit drug use and severe chronic cardiac disease among those who died suddenly but were not referred for forensic investigation. Toxicological assessment was not undertaken in a small number of patients referred for forensic investigations.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The work of the EndUCD Registry was supported for the period 2019-2022 by funds from the EndUCD Foundation. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.