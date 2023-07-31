News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, July 31, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Statin Response Varies by Age

      Jake Remaly

      July 31, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Older adults may respond to low- to moderate-intensity statin therapy more than younger patients do, according to a study published online July 31 in Annals of Internal Medicine.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers analyzed data from 83,958 adults in Denmark who started taking simvastatin or atorvastatin between 2008 and 2018.

      • 12% were age 75 or older, and 16% were younger than 50 years.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • With 20 mg of simvastatin, the older group had a greater percentage reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than did the younger group (39% vs 33.8%).

      • With 20 mg of atorvastatin, the decreases in LDL-C were 44.2% and 40.2%.

      • Adjusted analyses found that low- to moderate-intensity treatment led to an additional LDL-C reduction of 2.62 percentage points in older patients.

      • The association was similar for primary and secondary prevention but smaller for high-intensity treatment. With 80 mg of atorvastatin, there was a 0.58-point difference between groups.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Low- to moderate-intensity statin therapy is associated with a greater LDL-C reduction in older than younger persons and may be more appealing as initial treatment in older adults who are at increased risk for adverse events," the researchers write.

      SOURCE:

      Giulia Corn, MSc, PhD, with the department of epidemiology research at Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, is the study's corresponding author. The research was funded by the Independent Research Fund Denmark, Brødrene Hartmanns Fond, and Fonden til Lægevidenskabens Fremme.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The researchers lacked information about body mass index. The results might have limited generalizability, given the predominantly White study population.

      DISCLOSURES:

      A study co-author has consulted for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Boehringer Ingelheim International, and George Clinical Research Institution.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.