Statin Response Varies by Age

Older adults may respond to low- to moderate-intensity statin therapy more than younger patients do, according to a study published online July 31 in Annals of Internal Medicine.

Researchers analyzed data from 83,958 adults in Denmark who started taking simvastatin or atorvastatin between 2008 and 2018.

12% were age 75 or older, and 16% were younger than 50 years.

With 20 mg of simvastatin, the older group had a greater percentage reduction in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than did the younger group (39% vs 33.8%).

With 20 mg of atorvastatin, the decreases in LDL-C were 44.2% and 40.2%.

Adjusted analyses found that low- to moderate-intensity treatment led to an additional LDL-C reduction of 2.62 percentage points in older patients.

The association was similar for primary and secondary prevention but smaller for high-intensity treatment. With 80 mg of atorvastatin, there was a 0.58-point difference between groups.

"Low- to moderate-intensity statin therapy is associated with a greater LDL-C reduction in older than younger persons and may be more appealing as initial treatment in older adults who are at increased risk for adverse events," the researchers write.

Giulia Corn, MSc, PhD, with the department of epidemiology research at Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen, is the study's corresponding author. The research was funded by the Independent Research Fund Denmark, Brødrene Hartmanns Fond, and Fonden til Lægevidenskabens Fremme.

The researchers lacked information about body mass index. The results might have limited generalizability, given the predominantly White study population.

A study co-author has consulted for Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Boehringer Ingelheim International, and George Clinical Research Institution.

