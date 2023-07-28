News & Perspective
    No Results

      Friday, July 28, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Study Aims to Better Elucidate Central Centrifugal Cicatricial Alopecia in Men

      Doug Brunk

      July 28, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      In a case series of 17 men with central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia, 47.1% had a family history of alopecia.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia (CCCA), a type of scarring alopecia, most often affects women of African descent, and published data on the demographics, clinical findings, and medical histories of CCCA in men are limited.

      • Researchers retrospectively reviewed the medical records of 17 male patients with a clinical diagnosis of CCCA who were seen at University of Pennsylvania outpatient clinics between 2012 and 2022.

      • They excluded patients who had no scalp biopsy or if the scalp biopsy features limited characterization.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The average age of the men was 43 years and 88.2% were Black, similar to women with CCCA, who tend to be middle-aged and Black.

      • The four most common symptoms were scalp pruritus (58.8%), lesions (29.4%), pain or tenderness (23.5%), and hair thinning (23.5%).

      • None of the men had type 2 diabetes (considered a possible CCCA risk factor), but 47.1% had a family history of alopecia.

      • The four most common CCCA distributions were classic (47.1%), occipital (17.6%), patchy (11.8%), and posterior vertex (11.8%).

      IN PRACTICE :

      • "Larger studies are needed to fully elucidate these relationships and explore etiology in males with CCCA," the researchers wrote. "Nonetheless, we hope the data will prompt clinicians to assess for CCCA and risk factors in adult males with scarring alopecia."

      STUDY DETAILS:

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The study's retrospective, single-center design, and small sample size.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • The researchers reported having no relevant financial relationships.

      Comments

