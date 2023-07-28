News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, July 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > News Alerts

      Class I Recall of GE Healthcare TruSignal SpO2 Sensors

      Megan Brooks

      July 28, 2023

      GE HealthCare is recalling 7559 TruSignal arterial oxygen saturation (SpO2) sensors because of problems that may reduce defibrillation energy, expose patients to unintended voltage, or give inaccurate readings.

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified this as a class I recall, the most serious type. The company reports that there have been four injuries but no deaths related to these issues.

      The recall includes the TruSignal Adult Pediatric Sensor, TruSignal AllFit Sensor, TruSignal Sensitive Skin Sensor, TruSignal Wrap Sensor, TruSignal Ear Sensor, TruSignal Integrated Ear Sensor with GE Connector, TruSignal Integrated Ear Sensor With Datex Connector, TruSignal Integrated Ear Sensor With Datex Connector, and TruSignal Integrated Ear Sensor With Ohmeda Connector.

      The sensors were distributed in the US from January 1, 2021, to March 4, 2023.

      According to the recall notice, the malfunctioning sensors "may reduce the amount of energy sent to the heart during defibrillation without any notification to the care provider, which could prevent delivery of lifesaving therapy in a critical situation.

      "This issue is most hazardous to hospitalized patients who may need defibrillation for cardiac arrest. Affected sensors may also unintentionally expose patients to electrical currents from other sources or may provide inaccurate measurements of SpO2, which can impact treatment decisions," the notice warns.

      In an urgent device correction letter sent to healthcare professionals in May, GE HealthCare recommends that healthcare professionals do the following:

      • Use an alternate method for SpO2 monitoring, including TruSignal sensors not impacted or an alternate SpO2 device.

      • If alternate methods are not available, use affected TruSignal SpO2 sensors as long as they have not been saturated with fluids.

      • If defibrillation is necessary when affected TruSignal SpO2 sensors are being used, remove the affected TruSignal SpO2 sensor, defibrillate per hospital protocol, and reattach the affected TruSignal SpO2 sensor after defibrillation is no longer needed.

      • For Adult/Pediatric SpO2 sensors, confirm that material does not cover the emitter or detector before using.

      • Discard the sensor and use another sensor if any additional material is present.

      • Make sure all potential users are made aware of this safety notification and the recommended actions, and retain this notice.

      Customers are also asked to complete and return the acknowledgment form attached to the notice to Recall.39004@ge.com.

      For questions or concerns about this recall, contact GE HealthCare Service at 1-800-437-1171 or a local service representative.

      Healthcare professionals can report adverse reactions or quality problems they experience using these devices to the FDA's MedWatch program.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.