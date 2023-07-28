A new model can predict which patients are more likely to experience side effects from long-term methotrexate (MTX) use, research suggests. Patients with a lower risk profile may benefit from less frequent testing, the authors hypothesize.

Dr Abhishek Abhishek

Most recommendations advise that patients initiating MTX therapy should get blood testing every 2-4 weeks to monitor for full blood count, liver function, urea electrolytes, and creatinine. After 6 months taking MTX, monitoring can be tapered to every 3 months. But Abhishek Abhishek, MD, PhD, professor of rheumatology and honorary consultant rheumatologist at Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust, Nottingham, England, and colleagues argue that abnormal results after the initial 6 months of treatment are "infrequent," and patients may benefit from fewer tests throughout the year.

"Unnecessary blood tests waste patients' time and healthcare resources, including the time of general practitioners and phlebotomists," Abhishek et al write. "It would be beneficial to predict the risk of clinically significant abnormal blood test results during long-term methotrexate treatment to inform the frequency of testing for individuals."

Stratifying Risk

In the study, published in the BMJ on May 30, 2023, researchers used the UK’s Clinical Practice Research Datalink (CPRD) to identify the electronic medical records of over 37,000 adult patients with an immune-mediated inflammatory disease who were prescribed MTX during 2007-2019. All included patients were prescribed MTX for at least 6 months. The main outcome was discontinuation of methotrexate due to abnormal blood test results. Around 62% of patients had rheumatoid arthritis and 22% had psoriasis or psoriatic arthritis.

Using this anonymized data, the group developed a risk stratification model using 11 clinical predictors. "The factors that went in the model are simple things that most patients can self-report or doctors can get from their patient's medical records," Abhishek told Medscape Medical News, including methotrexate dose, age, sex, and comorbidities. Abhishek emphasized that the model should only be used in patients who have continued taking MTX for a least 6 months and have already undergone more frequent initial testing.

The strongest individual predictors were diabetes (hazard ratio [HR], 1.25), chronic kidney disease stage 3 (HR, 2.01), and previous cytopenia or raised liver enzyme levels during the first 6 months of MTX therapy (HR, 2.97). However, Abhishek emphasized that the individual factors were less important, noting that the model sums the risks to predict outcomes more accurately. Most patients (68.4%) were sorted into the low-risk cohort, with a less than 10% estimated risk of discontinuing MTX over the next 5 years. About one fifth (20.9%) were categorized as moderate risk (10%-20% estimated risk over 5 years), and 10.7% were high risk, with a greater than 20% estimated risk of discontinuing the drug over 5 years.

The authors argue that low-risk patients could receive less frequent testing — perhaps every 6 months or annually, while moderate-risk patients would continue to be tested every 3 months. High-risk patients could potentially be tested with even greater frequently.

More Research Needed

The research involved "incredibly sophisticated statistical analysis," said Daniel E. Furst, MD, professor emeritus of medicine at the University of California, Los Angeles, who was not involved with the study. But he said that the data does not yet support altering blood testing frequency based on this model. "The hypothesis that not all patients have to be examined so frequently is a very reasonable hypothesis," Furst said in an interview with Medscape, and additional research is needed to corroborate it. The model also needs to be validated in patient populations outside of the United Kingdom, he added.

Dr Daniel E. Furst

Abhishek agreed that validating the model in other patient populations is an important next step. "When we develop a tool [using] a one-nation data set, we want other researchers to then validate it in other countries’ data sets to make sure there is nothing odd about patients in the UK that makes the tool work well here but not in [the] US, Europe, or Asia, for example," he said. Doing so should be relatively easy, he said, as the model is publicly available, and the information required is routinely collected during clinic visits.

To understand if less frequent testing might be appropriate for some patients, researchers would need to look at data registries like the Brigham and Women’s Hospital Rheumatoid Arthritis Sequential Study (BRASS) registry or CorEvitas registries "where the testing is done in a very regular way over the long haul," Furst said. Analyzing these datasets, researchers could determine the testing intervals that would be most efficient for low- and high-risk patients.

A Word of Caution

While less frequent testing for long-term MTX therapy could likely have benefits, there is still some risk involved, cautioned Prabha Ranganathan, MD, professor of medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis.

"Although most methotrexate toxicity occurs within the first 6 months of starting treatment, rare idiosyncratic toxicity can occur that does not correlate with the dose, duration, or method of how methotrexate is administered," she wrote in an accompanying editorial. "Most rheumatologists can identify a handful of patients who receive methotrexate in their practice who develop sudden leukopenia or thrombocytopenia or transaminitis that is severe enough to warrant drug discontinuation." While tools like this prediction model can be useful, clinicians need to consider each patient individually and use shared decision making when monitoring for MTX toxicity, she advised.

"As in most of areas of medicine, the one-size-fits-all approach does not work for methotrexate users," she noted.

This study was funded by the UK National Institute for Health and Care Research and Health Technology Assessment. Abhishek has received institutional research grants from AstraZeneca and Oxford Immunotech and personal fees from UpToDate, Springer, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, NGM Bio, Limbic, and Inflazome. Furst and Ranganathan report no relevant financial relationships.

