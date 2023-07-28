News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, July 28, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Anticoagulants for Cancer-Related VTE: What Works Best?

      Liam Davenport

      July 28, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) are associated with a reduced risk of venous thromboembolism (VTE), major bleeding, and mortality for cancer patients with VTE in comparison with low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH), according to a recent analysis of US claims data.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • This retrospective cohort study of electronic records claims data from OptumLabs included adults with an active primary cancer and acute VTE.

      • Patients had filled an anticoagulation prescription within 30 days of VTE onset and were categorized on the basis of the anticoagulant prescribed: DOAC, LMWH, or warfarin.

      • Patients were followed until the end of treatment. VTE recurrence and all-cause mortality were the main efficacy endpoints, and major bleeding episodes and bleeding sites were the main safety endpoints.

      • Overall, 5100 patients were included (mean age, 66.3 years); a majority (69.8%) were White, 15.7% were Black, and 7.6% were Hispanic. The patients had a range of cancer types, including lung, colorectal, gynecologic, and urologic.

      • Nearly half of patients (49.3%) filled prescriptions for DOACs, 29.2% for LMWH, and 28.6% for warfarin.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Compared with DOACs, LMWH and warfarin were associated with an increased risk of VTE recurrence (hazard ratio [HR], 1.47 and 1.46, respectively).

      • LMWH use was associated with an increased risk of major bleeding (HR, 2.27) and all-cause mortality (HR, 1.61) compared with DOAC use; mortality rates did not differ significantly between warfarin and DOACs (HR, 1.19; 95% CI, 0.85 – 1.68).

      • Patients who received LMWH were at increased risk of hospitalization for major bleeding, GI bleeding, and intracranial bleeding compared with those who received DOACs (HR, 2.27, 1.72, 2.72, respectively).

      • The risks of hospitalization for major bleeding, GI bleeding, and intracranial bleeding among patients who received warfarin and DOACs were similar (HR, 1.12, 1.03, 1.04, respectively).

      IN PRACTICE:

      Consistent with recent trials, "these data reinforce the general efficacy and safety of DOACs in this patient population" and reveal an association between DOACs and reduced all-cause mortality, the study authors wrote. These data may "help facilitate shared decision-marking and inform clinical guidelines for the treatment of such patients."

      SOURCE:

      The study, led Irbaz Bin Riaz, MD, PhD, of Mayo Clinic, Phoenix, was published online in JAMA Network Open on July 24.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The study is limited by the potential for information bias in the database, the use of ICD codes to identify VTE patients, and the lack of radiologic evidence for VTE, as well as the lack of assessment for clinically relevant nonmajor bleeding.

      • The use of US claims data limits the applicability of the results to other populations, including the uninsured.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • No funding was declared. The authors have disclosed no relevant financial relationships.

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.