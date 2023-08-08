How to Keep Your Practice Profitable Despite Staff Shortages

While physicians are working hard to see many patients and keep their practices profitable, there's an insidious underlying problem that saps/sabotages/drains their major efforts: staff shortages that prevent them from efficient work, and perhaps even from billing for the work they've done. Is there any way physicians can offset or successfully deal with this eroding problem?

The Michigan Institute of Urology (MIU), a practice with 46 urologists over 22 locations in the Detroit area, is a good example of how staff shortages are impeding many practices across the country.

"Before the pandemic, we didn't have significant problems with staff shortages, but now they seem to have become permanent," said Jason Hafron, MD, chief medical officer at MIU. "The number of filled positions fell by 20% during the pandemic and it has not recovered much since then."

How Staff Shortages Impact Practices

First, what's the impact of staff shortages on practices? While physicians are in short supply and hard to recruit, practices also have pressing shortages of administrative and ancillary staff, such as front desk staff, schedulers, and medical assistants (MAs). These staff shortages can impede growth and profits.

Basic staff members are hard to keep, said Teri Deabler, a practice management consultant with the Texas Medical Association. Unlike physicians, who are on a career path, "a person hired for the front desk often doesn't see the work as a career," she said. "They may leave and find some other kind of job."

MAs and front-desk staff have the highest turnover rates at practices, according to the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA). In a 2022 MGMA poll, 40% of group practices said they had turnover of MAs in the prior year, while 26% cited front desk staff, 11% nurses, and 7% schedulers.

Sometimes even when new staff are hired, they may not show up for work and not be heard from again, Hafron said. "Staff shortages have impacted our ability to return patients' phone calls, prep charts, and carry out prior authorizations," he said. "It's very frustrating. We can't close our doors, and we can't reduce our patient volumes."

The Secret Behind Low Staff Turnover

One solution to the problem might be to give staff a raise, but significant raises are rarely an option for practices today, said Reed Tinsley, CPA, a practice management consultant in Houston, Texas.

"You've got to pay your staff well, but in an environment of declining reimbursement, it's hard to pay them more," he said. "Any pay raise would probably come out of the doctor's own income."

Even in the midst of shortages, some practices have very little staff turnover, Tinsley said. "These practices manage to have a stable employee base for years because they have figured out the secret of keeping employees happy and engaged," he said.

The key, Tinsley said, is to become a great place to work. "In fact, having a job at a great workplace is even more important to staff than how much they are paid," he said.

"Employees might say they left for more money, but usually it's because they aren't happy with the culture of the practice," Hafron said. "They have to feel connected to their work, and that involves the culture."

"If you have a great office culture, it will get around by word of mouth," Deabler said. "People will know that this is a good place to work, and it will be easier to hire competent staff."

What Is a Great Work Culture?

Being able to have fun is an essential element of a great work culture, Deabler said. "Healthcare is a very serious business, so you need to have some fun," she said. "For example, you could create a special day each month, such as a Mexican food potluck, a Hawaiian theme, or an Easter egg hunt."

Hafron said MIU takes this approach too. "The practice offers staff fun things to do, like pizza parties and lunches, and we hand out awards to exemplary employees," he said.

Employees also want to feel valued. "They want to know that they are doing a good job," Deabler said. When she managed a practice, she regularly wrote thank-you notes to each staffer, naming specific contributions each one had made.

Small gifts are effective, she said. "Getting to work on time is crucial for the practice, so if they have a perfect attendance record for the month, you might give them a Starbucks gift card," Deabler said.

Doctors Play an Essential Role

Physicians play a central role in creating a great work culture, said Ron Holder, chief operating officer at MGMA.

"For clinical staff, in particular, the respect and appreciation of their physicians is the single most important thing," he said. "The physician doesn't have to do a lot. It could be a comment at the end of the day, something like: 'Today went so smoothly, and thank you so much!' That takes 15 seconds."

Holder advises doctors to make a point of praising staff in front of patients. "In the exam room, the doctor might say, 'I'm stepping out the room now, but Ellen here is fantastic, and she can help you.'"

Hafron said physicians should build strong relationships with staff. "They should know each employee by name, and when a new employee comes on board, they should spend a moment to find out about them and learn some personal things about them," he said.

Avoid sharp words, counseled Lara Hochman, MD, a family physician who operates Happy Day Health, a service in Austin, Texas, that matches doctors with private practices. "You can't get stressed and yell at staff," she said. "If things get stressful, just roll with the punches, and your staff will follow your example."

Hochman added that physicians should empower employees to think for themselves. "When staff come to you with a problem, listen to them and, where possible, ask them to suggest a solution," she said.

Reward Excellence

"Staff who are doing a good job need to be recognized," Tinsley said. "If you work harder than others but get paid the same, you're going to get frustrated and leave," he said.

Deabler advocates for creative ways to reward staff. For example, one high-performing staffer had to take toll roads to get to work, so she offered to pay her tolls as a reward. "It didn't cost that much, but it sent a message: 'We appreciate you.' "

Staff also want to be at a place where they have opportunities to advance. "Young employees in particular are trying to figure out what they are going to do with their careers," Hafron said. "If an employee tells you they want to be a nurse, be encouraging about it. You could offer to write a letter of support."

Hochman said that even smaller practices can provide an upward path for staff. "An MA could progress to lead MA and then become the office administrator," she said. "Or she could lead a team planning a new initiative, such as setting up a patient-centered medical home."

Deabler advises contributing to an employee's continuing education. "The practice might contribute toward the cost of getting a certification," she said. "Compared to the cost of having to recruit a new employee, it's worth the money."

Poor Onboarding Is a Major Mistake

One contributor to low morale is poor onboarding when staff start work, Tinsley said. "New hires for the front desk are just thrown into the fray," he said. "No one spends adequate time with them to show them the ropes, so it's no great surprise when they leave."

When Deabler was an office manager, "I spent many hours with a new hire on their first day," she said. "You can assign a seasoned staff member as a mentor to a new hire, and the mentor can answer everything, even things like, 'Where do I put my purse?'"

Deabler suggests putting together an onboarding guide that provides basic information for the new staffer, such as where to park, the dress code, each doctor's name, the practice's fax number, the billing office number, and answers to questions that patients often ask.

Learn to Get by With Fewer Staff

Even practices with a strong work culture may still lose some staff, so it's also important to make do with fewer staff. Hafron said MIU has found ways to make each staff member more efficient. "We have reassigned work so that everyone works at the top of their license," he said.

Reexamining work processes is another way to gain efficiency, Holder said. "The practice should be trying to remove potential headaches for the staff, such as disruptions of the schedule and repetitive work," he said.

Tinsley said practices can find inefficiencies by getting feedback from employees themselves. He recommends asking staff to fill out questionnaires anonymously, so they can be truthful. "Ask them what they like, what they don't like, and how we can we make it better," he said. "Their responses will provide you with plenty of useful nuggets."

Tinsley also suggests weeding out underperformers. "Don't let the problems of finding a new employee stop you from removing low-performing staff," Tinsley said. "If an employee goes on vacation and someone else can do their job along with their own work, then you might not even need that position."

At MIU, "one good thing that came out of the staff shortage is that the practice has had to rely to technology," Hafron said. He said the practice has been turning to telemedicine, automatic appointment reminders, texting and emailing patients, and directing them to web-based portals.

Hochman advocates contracting with offshore companies to do some of the staff work. "Rather than hire a new employee, an offshore company to can be less expensive," she said. "It can do work such as dealing with prior authorizations, scribing, and scheduling."

Cross-Train Staff

Cross-training is another way to function with fewer positions. Teaching a staffer how to handle another person's work is useful when there is not enough work for one particular position and when someone is off-duty or quits, Hochman said.

Some staff members resist this and say that the new work is not what they are hired to do. It takes some time to explain the benefits — that an employee becomes more skilled, and that the practice needs this in order to survive and thrive. Cross-training requires a commitment of staff time, she said. First, the staffer shadows a seasoned staffer, and then the trainee does the work under the staffer's supervision. This arrangement works especially well for a front-desk person learning phone work or the work of an MA, Hochman said.

Practices have many methods at their disposal to reduce staff turnover. The goal is to make work at your practice fun, meaningful, rewarding, and the basis for a career. Physicians have an important role in this process and need to engage with staff. Practices can also deal with staff shortages by becoming more efficient, using more technology, and cross-training staff.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn