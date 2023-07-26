News & Perspective
      Wednesday, July 26, 2023
      New Guidelines for Laser Treatment of Cutaneous Vascular Anomalies

      Lori Youmshajekian

      July 26, 2023

      A new practice guideline is setting a standard for doctors who use lasers to treat cutaneous vascular anomalies.

      Poor treatment has been an issue in this field because no uniform guidelines existed to inform practice, according to a press release from the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS).

      The laser treatment settings can vary based on the type and location of the birthmark and also the patient's skin type, which has resulted in an inconsistent approach from clinicians, according to the release.

      "For decades, I have observed adverse outcomes from the improper laser treatment of vascular birthmarks," Linda Rozell-Shannon, PhD, president and founder of the Vascular Birthmarks Foundation (VBF) said in a statement from the ASLMS. "As a result of these guidelines, patient outcomes will be improved."

      The guideline, published on the ASLMS website along with supporting videos, was jointly developed by ASLMS, VBF, and an international group of clinicians, marking the first consensus guideline on laser treatments for cutaneous vascular anomalies. It details 32 best practice directives for various scenarios, including advice on safety considerations, additional testing, and when to refer.

      "It is important to realize that just because someone is board certified does not mean they are skilled in treating all conditions or using all lasers," Paul Friedman, MD, a dermatologist in Houston, and former president of ASLMS, said in the ASLMS statement.

      Vascular birthmarks are a common condition affecting up to 14% of children, according to VBF. Most are hemangiomas, a buildup of blood vessels that usually appears at birth or within a month after birth. Laser therapy reduces the size and color of the anomalies.

      Support for this initiative was provided by Candela Medical.

