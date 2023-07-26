News & Perspective
    No Results

      Wednesday, July 26, 2023
      Distinct Changes in Microbiome-Driven Pathways and Gut Bacteria Tied to Inflammatory Arthritis

      Lucy Hicks

      July 26, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Patients with inflammatory arthritis exhibit similar changes in gut microbiota and microbiome-driven pathways, according to new research.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers in the Inflammatory Arthritis Microbiome Consortium conducted an observational, cross-sectional study in which they analyzed the metagenomes of stool samples from 221 adults diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, or psoriatic arthritis and 219 healthy adults.

      • Recruited adults (ages ranging from 20-93) from clinical locations across the United Kingdom from June 2015 to March 2020

      • Accessed how changes in microbiota and shifts in processes centered in the microbiome related to inflammatory arthritis

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The microbes Escherichia coli and Ruminococcus gnavus were more abundant than expected in patients with inflammatory arthritis.

      • Identified microbiome-driven functional pathways associated with disease, including changes in iron sequestration, salvage and biosynthesis of vitamin B, and the encoding of folic acid metabolism pathways.

      • Some of these changes "could represent mechanisms for long-term prevention, risk reduction, or treatment," the authors write.

      IN PRACTICE:

      This study is too preliminary to have practice application.

      SOURCE:

      Kelsey N. Thompson, PhD, of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, led the research. The study was published online today in Science Translational Medicine.

      LIMITATIONS:

      Considering the individual variations in the human gut microbiome, the study sample is still considered relatively small. Study participants were from one country and mostly White.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was supported by Versus Arthritis; the British National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) Biomedical Research Centres in Birmingham, Newcastle, Oxford, and at the Great Ormond Street Hospital; and The Judith and Stewart Colton Center for Autoimmunity. Study authors report financial relationships with AbbVie, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Empress Therapeutics, Sanofi, Seres Therapeutics, Vedanta Sciences, and ZOE Nutrition.

