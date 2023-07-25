Pregnancy Risks Elevated in Women With Chronic Pancreatitis

TOPLINE:

Chronic pancreatitis raises the risk for pregnancy complications, including gestational diabetes, gestational hypertensive complications, and preterm labor, according to a large study.

METHODOLOGY:

A retrospective analysis of hospital discharge records from the National Inpatient Sample database between 2009 and 2019 was conducted.

The sample included 3094 pregnancies with chronic pancreatitis and roughly 40.8 million pregnancies without this condition.

The study focused on primary maternal outcomes and primary perinatal outcomes in pregnancies affected by chronic pancreatitis after accounting for relevant covariates.

TAKEAWAY:

Chronic pancreatitis pregnancies had elevated rates of gestational diabetes (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 1.63), gestational hypertensive complications (aOR, 2.48), preterm labor (aOR, 3.10), and small size for gestational age (aOR, 2.40).

Women with chronic pancreatitis and a history of renal failure were more prone to gestational hypertensive complications (aOR, 20.09).

Women with alcohol-induced chronic pancreatitis had a 17-fold higher risk for fetal death (aOR, 17.15).

Pregnancies with chronic pancreatitis were associated with longer hospital stays and higher hospital costs.

IN PRACTICE:

"Our study provides novel insights into the impact of chronic pancreatitis on maternal and fetal health. The implications of our findings are critical for healthcare professionals, particularly those involved in preconception counseling. Pregnant women with chronic pancreatitis should be under the care of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare providers," the authors advise.

SOURCE:

The study was led Chengu Niu, MD, with Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, New York. It was published online July 18 in Digestive and Liver Disease. The study had no specific funding.

LIMITATIONS:

The authors note potential inaccuracies due to coding in the National Inpatient Sample database, a lack of detailed information regarding medication use, and a lack of follow-up clinical information. The findings are specific to the United States and may not be applicable to other countries.

DISCLOSURES:

The authors have no relevant disclosures.

