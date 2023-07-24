News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, July 25, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Tick-Borne Encephalitis Cases Increasing in France

      Marine Cygler

      July 24, 2023

      FRANCE — Since becoming a notifiable disease in May 2021, tick-borne encephalitis (TBE), which is transmitted through the bite of an infected tick, has been closely monitored, with case numbers being recorded as a way of documenting its spread. 

      At the start of the school summer holidays, Public Health France warned that the number of locally acquired (in France) TBE infections is on the rise. 

      Flavivirus is spreading in mainland France, and the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region is now seeing high rates of circulation of the virus, with mountainous regions like the Forez Massifs being particularly at risk. 

      The incidence of the disease is also increasing throughout Europe with the area and season in which the virus usually circulates becoming wider and longer. The countries most affected are the Czech Republic, Germany, and the Baltic countries. 

      Gaining Ground

      Seventy-one cases were reported by Public Health France between May 2021 and May 2023: 30 in 2021, 36 in 2022, and five in 2023. In the 2 years overall, 37 cases out of the 71 reported occurred between the months of May and July. 

      Of the 71 cases reported, four related to children under age 16, and 15 were in the over-65s. 

      In 86% of cases (61 people), the infection was acquired in France. The other cases had been infected in an "at-risk" country and occurred in people who had been traveling or French citizens routinely residing in one of these "at risk" countries. 

      In 62% of cases, the departments in which these locally acquired infections occurred were known at-risk areas before the start of monitoring via the mandatory notification declaration. The departments include Haute-Savoie (14 cases), Haut-Rhin (11), Bas-Rhin (10), Loire (3), Ain (2), Puy de Dôme (2), Isère (1), and Savoie (1). Experts at Public Health France commented that "Haute-Savoie is the department that has reported the most cases over the last 2 years, while the recognition of the virus there is much more recent than in Alsace." 

      Sixteen people were infected in departments deemed infection-free up to that point: Rhône (4), Ardèche (2), Cantal (2), Doubs (2), Vosges (2), Meurthe et Moselle (1), Marne (1), Moselle (1), and Haute Saône (1). In one case there was uncertainty as to where the infection had been acquired; Meurthe-et-Moselle or Vosges. This means that this arthropod-borne virus has spread as far as the southern Ardèche region; according to Public Health France, "extra caution should be taken in this department." 

      Infections caused by tick-borne encephalitis are spread by ticks and, more rarely, by consumption of raw milk products from recently infected livestock. In its report, Public Health France indicated that 11 of the cases were in people exposed to tick bites through work activities (stock breeders, horticulturists, forest rangers, etc) and that 36 cases reported a bite compatible with the onset of the first symptoms. Eighteen cases reported consumption of raw milk products. 

      Ninety-Four Percent Hospitalization Rate

      After a one- to two-week incubation period, tick-borne encephalitis begins suddenly, like influenza, with fever, headache, and chills. Forty percent of people infected may experience long-term neurological effects lasting several years. 

      Thirty-seven percent of cases declared between May 2021 and May 2023 presented with meningitis, 38% encephalitis, 13% meningoencephalitis, and 3% encephalomyelitis. Ten percent had no neurological signs. 

      Ninety-four percent of cases required admission to hospital. There were no deaths. 

      Although vaccination is not yet recommended in France, Public Health France warns that the public should protect itself from tick bites and carefully inspect their body and that of their children after walking in rural areas or woodlands in endemic regions of up to 1500 meters altitude, between spring and autumn. 

      This article was translated from Medscape's French edition.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.