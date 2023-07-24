News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, July 24, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Routine Thromboprophylaxis for Advanced Ovarian Cancer?

      M. Alexander Otto, PA, MMS

      July 24, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      The risk of venous thromboembolism is so high during neoadjuvant chemotherapy for advanced epithelial ovarian cancer that routine thromboprophylaxis may be warranted. 

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Investigators reviewed 154 consecutive cases of advanced stage epithelial ovarian cancer treated with neoadjuvant chemotherapy and interval cytoreductive surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

      • Their goal was to assess the incidence, timing, and risk factors for venous thromboembolism (VTE) from diagnosis through 6 months following surgery.

      • VTEs were discovered due to symptoms, not screening.

      TAKEAWAYS:

      • Overall, 33 women (21.4%) developed VTEs; 22 VTEs (66.67%) occurred between diagnosis and surgery; four (12.12%) were present at diagnosis, and seven (21.21%) occurred after surgery.

      • The researchers observed no statistically significant differences in risk factors — which included age, body mass index, functional status, histology, Khorana score, and smoking history — between women who did and did not develop a VTE.

      • In the cohort, 11 women (33.3%) received a direct-acting oral anticoagulant (DOAC) to treat a VTE between VTE diagnosis and 180 days after interval cytoreductive surgery.  

      • There were no significant differences in the number of intraoperative blood transfusions, blood loss, or bleeding complications between women who received and did not receive a DOAC.

      IN PRACTICE:

      • The current study suggests that "two thirds [of VTEs] may have been preventable" because they occurred between epithelial ovarian cancer diagnosis and interval cytoreductive surgery, the authors wrote. "Our study, like others, did not elucidate specific risk criteria in patients with advanced stage [epithelial ovarian cancer] who do and do not need thromboprophylaxis — begging the question that perhaps they all need thromboprophylaxis."

      SOURCE:

      • The work, led by Anousheh Shafa, MD, of Mayo Clinic's Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, was published online this month in Gynecologic Oncology.  

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The study was retrospective and had a small sample size.

      • The study was not powered to identify risk factors associated with an increased risk of VTE.

      • At Mayo Clinic, neoadjuvant chemotherapy is reserved for patients with large-volume or unresectable disease, poor nutritional status, or poor performance status; the data may not be as applicable in centers with different triage criteria for receiving neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • Disclosures and funding sources were not reported.

      M. Alexander Otto is a physician assistant with a master’s degree in medical science and a journalism degree from Newhouse. He is an award-winning medical journalist who worked for several major news outlets before joining Medscape. Alex is also an MIT Knight Science Journalism fellow. Email: aotto@mdedge.com .

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on  Twitter  and   Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.