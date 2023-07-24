ASHEVILLE, NC — TikTok, typical of several forms of social media, has been intentionally repositioned to rival Google as a primary source of information, meaning that healthcare professionals, including those who provide dermatologic care to children, should be thinking about how to get on board to counter myths, erroneous facts, and fake news, warned an expert at the Society for Pediatric Dermatology (SPD) 2023 Annual Meeting.

"If we don't get involved, we are basically letting misinformation win. We need to be there," said Angelo Landriscina, MD, director of dermatology at a Mount Sinai Doctors Clinic in Brooklyn, New York.

Most of the content currently available on medical topics, including dermatology and pediatric dermatology, is not created by healthcare professionals, Landriscina noted. Not surprisingly, given that much of the content is based on personal opinion from individuals who have no expertise in medical care, he described the information as being of "low quality" when not fully erroneous.

Landriscina has been active on social media, including TikTok, for several years. Most of his posts involve responses to misinformation. When he sets the record straight on the basis of existing evidence, he often supports his counterargument with references.

He acknowledged that when he became involved in social media, he faced criticism from colleagues about participating on an entertainment platform that many considered unworthy of providing objective information. If that was ever true, he argued, it is no longer the case.

"TikTok has adopted a new strategy. The goal is to unseat Google as a search tool, and it's working," he said. He explained that many people now use TikTok and other social media sites as their primary source of information on essentially every topic, from where to eat to whether to be screened for cancer.

The particular problem with TikTok ― one of the most popular social media outlets ― is that there is no mechanism for vetting the source of information. YouTube, by contrast, now requires some sort of validation for anyone who claims to have a medical degree or any other verifiable qualification, according to Landriscina. TikTok, like many other platforms, has no such requirement.

"Anyone can buy a pair of scrubs [implying expertise] and then post a video," Landriscina said.

Even if information from one content provider is more valid than information from others, the TikTok algorithm is specifically designed to emphasize content that has the potential for going viral, which means it favors videos that are provocative over those that are not.

"The algorithm favors any content that is more controversial, more surprising, and keeps viewers engaged," Landriscina pointed out.

This does not mean that objective and factual information is ignored, but the algorithm is indifferent to the validity of information, meaning that it allows videos to be posted without regard to whether the content is true, untrue, purposefully misleading, or utter nonsense. For that reason, it is often easier to attract attention by responding to a post that has already gone viral. Information that is clear and digestible can attract viewers and therefore is distributed more widely with the TikTok algorithm.

Parents Are on Tiktok Too

There is a misperception that the TikTok audience is younger, according to Landriscina. While peak use in the United States fell among people between the ages of 25 and 34 years in 2022, he said the number of users falls off relatively slowly with subsequent 10-year increments in age. In 2022, there were nearly 20 million users in the peak 10-year age range, but 7.5 million users were 55 years of age or older.

"Pediatric dermatologists should recognize that it is not just kids who are looking for information about their skin diseases, but also their parents," Landriscina said.

The top three dermatology topics searched on TikTok in a recent period were acne, alopecia, and cysts. But top searches are very fluid and are extremely hard to quantify, because the basis of the algorithm, which is a proprietary secret, is not only unknown but produces different results for every user.

"The second you touch the app, it changes," Landriscina said. He explained that an inquiry about any subject, including those that are medically related, yields content that is different, or at least ordered differently, "depending on how you behaved on the app in the past."

The phenomenon that drives social media predates this technology. Landriscina cited a study in 1956 that described the "parasocial interaction theory." The theory was based on the observation that those who consume media, such as television, which was relatively new in 1956, believed that they had a personal relationship with media figures.

"The users begin to trust influencers as a source, like a friend providing them advice," Landriscina said. As an example, he suggested that a fan of the television show Friends who follows actor Jennifer Aniston on social media platforms may begin to think of her as a trusted source of information on any topic, including those for which she may not have expertise.

The reason that he urges medical professionals to become active on TikTok and other social media platforms is that they have a potentially critical role in responding to information that is not just wrong but harmful.

On TikTok and other social media platforms, "there is a lot of interest in content about dermatologic conditions in children. There is a real need for accurate information," he said,

In the question-and-answer session following his presentation, Landriscina's message was not uniformly embraced. One risk, according to an audience member, is that medical professionals will begin to express their own personal opinions rather than rely on evidence, with the result that they will "just add to the sea of misinformation."

However, this opinion appeared to be the minority view. Most of those who commented took a "that-ship-has-sailed" stance, recognizing the irreversible ascendancy of social media.

"Whether you like it or not, social media is here to stay. We cannot fight it. Rather, we need to embrace it in a responsible way," said Dakara R. Wright, MD, a dermatologist at the Mid-Atlantic Kaiser Permanente Group, Halethorpe, Maryland. She, like others, reported that she has come to recognize that social media is a major source of medical information for her patients.

"We need to be a presence on these platforms for the benefit of our patients and their parents," she said. She acknowledged that she has not been active in posting on social media in the past but said that she has been speaking with administrators in her organization about how to become involved in a responsible way that can be useful to patients.

Candrice R. Heath, MD, assistant professor of dermatology at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University, Philadelphia, has been active on social media for several years, posting content on her own account, which is not related to her academic affiliation. She posts for many reasons, not least of which is drawing attention to her expertise.

Like Landriscina, she recognizes that users of these platforms are guided by the content to make decisions about healthcare. She also agreed that physicians should not ignore this phenomenon.

Tips on Providing Content

Given the fact that the algorithm is intended to produce posts that go viral, Landriscina urged clinicians to make their content easy to watch. He said it is not necessary to overthink content beyond providing accurate information, but he advised that videos be made with attention to adequate lighting and other simple factors to promote visual quality. He said that accurate information is not necessarily dull.

"Some facts can actually be surprising to patients," he said. He noted that a calm, coherent video can be particularly effective in attracting an audience when it is in reaction to information that has gone viral but is misleading or patently incorrect.

Landriscina has been an influencer associated with multiple social media platforms, including TikTok. He has in the past been paid for consulting work for TikTok. Wright and Heath reported no potential conflicts of interest.

