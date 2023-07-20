Initiating treatment for multiple sclerosis (MS) within 6 months of the first symptoms is associated with a significantly lower risk for severe disability one decade later, a new study suggests.

Patients who received early treatment had a 45% lower risk of reaching a disability score of 3 and a 60% lower risk of advancing to secondary progressive MS compared with those who began treatment 18 months or more after symptoms presented.

Those with a score of 3 can still walk unassisted but have moderate disability in one of eight areas, such as motor function, vision or thinking skills, or mild disability in three or four areas.

"With a very early treatment, within 6 months from the first symptoms and even before the MS diagnosis, we are now able to decrease long-term disability. This means the earlier the better – time is brain," lead author Alvaro Cobo-Calvo, MD, PhD, clinical neurologists and researcher with the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Catalonia and the Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, Spain, told Medscape Medical News.

The findings were published online on July 19 in Neurology.

Measuring Disability

The observational, retrospective study included people aged 50 years or younger who received MS treatment within 6 months of their first clinical demyelinating event (n = 194), 6-16 months later (n = 192), or more than 16 months after the initial symptoms presented (n = 194).

Investigators note that this cohort is one of the few that is considered "deeply phenotyped," meaning it is followed prospectively over time with strict quality controls and systematic data collection methods.

MRIs were done within 3-5 months of the first symptoms, again at 12 months after the first event, and every 5 years over a median 11.2-year follow-up.

Disability levels were measured using the Expanded Disability Status Scale, with scores ranging from 0-10 and higher scores indicating more disability.

Patients who received treatment within 6 months of first symptoms were 45% less likely to have a disability score of 3 by the end of the study than did those who received treatment more than 16 months after that first event (hazard ratio [HR], 0.55; 95% CI, 0.32-0.97).

The earliest-treatment group also had a 60% lower risk of advancing to secondary progressive MS than did people in the latest-treatment group (HR, 0.40; 95% CI, 0.19-0.85).

Better Disease Stability

Researchers also found that earlier treatment was associated with a 53% better chance of disease stability 1 year after initial treatment (HR, 0.47; 95% CI, 0.28-0.80).

The early treatment group also had a lower disability progression rate and lower severe disability in a self-reported test compared with those who were treated later.

Investigators also found that patients who received early treatment were at lower risk for disability, even those with a higher baseline radiologic burden.

Current guidelines recommend early treatment of MS, but it is unclear whether disease modifying treatments (DMTs) should be prescribed after the first MS symptoms or after a definitive MS diagnosis.

Earlier studies often evaluated treatment efficacy after MS diagnosis. This study began tracking efficacy when therapy began after the first symptoms. In some cases, that was before a diagnosis was given.

"It is important to be cautious when starting treatment and we need to know if the patient will evolve to MS or if the patient is diagnosed with MS based on current McDonald criteria.

"In our study, 70% of patients had MS at the time of the first symptoms according to McDonald 201, but the remainder started treatment without an 'official' diagnosis but with an event highly suggestive of MS," Cobo-Calvo said.

He added that very early treatment after first symptoms is key to preserving neurologic functionality.

Controversy Remains

Adding MRI results as a clinical variable is a novel approach, but the MRI risk score used in the study is a new tool that has not yet been validated, the authors of an accompanying editorial note.

"The results of this study show that in order to achieve a balance between compared groups, matching on MRI has little to add to good-quality balancing on patients' clinical and demographic features," write Erin Longbrake, MD, PhD, of the Department of Neurology, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, and Tomas Kalincik, MD, PhD, of the Neuroimmunology Centre, Department of Neurology, Royal Melbourne Hospital and the CORe Unit, Department of Medicine, University of Melbourne, Australia.

Despite growing evidence pointing to improved outcomes from administering DMTs soon after diagnosis, the timing and sequence of therapy remains an area of controversy, they add.

"While these uncertain diagnostic scenarios may tempt neurologists to 'wait and see,' the data presented here remind us that these patients remain at risk of accumulating disability," the authors write. "Neurologists must therefore remain vigilant to ensure that diagnosis is made promptly, that patients are followed up effectively and that effective treatments are used liberally."

