﻿
Univadis

    No Results

      Thursday, July 20, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      How Staging Laparoscopy Informs Pancreatic Cancer Care

      Patricia McKnight

      July 20, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Researchers found that, prior to resection, performing a minimally invasive staging procedure on newly diagnosed patients with pancreatic cancer helped identify metastatic disease and cancer stage, and prompted a change in management in about 1 in 5 patients.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study included 1004 patients who underwent staging laparoscopy at the Mayo Clinic Rochester from January 2017 through December 2021. 

      • Patients' median age was 66 years; 48% of the cohort were female. 

      • Tumor location was proximal in 644 patients (64%) and distal in 360 patients (36%); median tumor size was 29 mm. 

      • Upfront resectable disease was present in 351 patients (35%), and borderline resectable or locally advanced anatomy was present in 653 (65%).

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Overall, 180 patients had a positive staging laparoscopy because of gross metastatic disease (n = 140) and/or positive peritoneal cytology (n = 96); patients who underwent neoadjuvant chemotherapy before staging laparoscopy had lower rates of positive laparoscopy (14% vs 22%, P = .002).

      • When the analysis was restricted to chemo-naive patients who had concurrent peritoneal lavage performed, 95 of 419 patients (23%) had positive laparoscopy. 

      • Among 721 patients who had a staged procedure with peritoneal washings, 151 (21%) had confirmed metastatic disease; cytology was positive in 96 (13%).

      • Among patients with positive staging laparoscopy, median overall survival was 11 months in those with gross metastatic disease and 13 months in those with positive peritoneal cytology only (P = .40).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Staging laparoscopy should be considered in the majority of patients prior to resection and/or initiation of neoadjuvant therapy, specifically in patients with high-risk features such as indeterminate extrapancreatic lesions on imaging, young age, large tumor size, distal tumor location, or elevated serum tumor markers," the authors conclude. 

      SOURCE:

      The study, led by Hallbera Gudmundsdottir, MD, of the Mayo Clinic Rochester, MD, was published in the  Journal of the American College of Surgeons  in June. 

      LIMITATIONS:

      Staging laparoscopy may have been performed in higher-risk patients in earlier years of the study. The Mayo Clinic Rochester is a high-volume pancreatic surgery center that sees high-risk patients with advances lesions. This study population may not be generalizable to the those at other centers.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors did not disclose any financial interests.

