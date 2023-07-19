News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Wednesday, July 19, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Serrated Polyp Detection Rate May Become Key Quality Measure

      Megan Brooks

      July 19, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Registry data show a lower incidence of postcolonoscopy colorectal cancer (PCCRC) among endoscopists with higher sessile serrated lesion detection rates (SSLDR), validating the SSLDR as a clinically relevant quality measure.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • An analysis of the association between PCCRC and SSLDR was conducted using data from the New Hampshire Colonoscopy Registry.

      • The cohort included patients who had either a colonoscopy or a diagnosis of CRC.

      • The outcome was PCCRC (ie, CRC diagnosed ≥ 6 months after index colonoscopy).

      • The exposure of interest was endoscopist-specific SSLDR.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Of 26,901 patients, 162 were diagnosed with PCCRC.

      • Endoscopists with a higher SSLDR had lower unadjusted risks for PCCRC (0.3% among those with an SSLDR ≥ 6.0%; hazard ratio [HR], 0.29).

      • There was a significant 14% reduction in PCCRC for each 1% increase in SSLDR (HR, 0.86).

      • Roughly one third of endoscopists had an adequate adenoma detection rate yet had an SSLDR that was less than the most protective SSLDR of 6%.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Endoscopists should strive to achieve the highest SSLDR rate, perhaps with the use of artificial intelligence," the authors write. "Our data linking low SSLDR to increased PCCRC support development of recommendations to measure SDR [serrated detection rates] in clinical practice, and development of educational platforms, techniques and devices to improve low SDR."

      SOURCE:

      The study was led by Joseph C. Anderson, MD, with the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Hanover, New Hampshire. It was published online July 7 in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. The study had no commercial funding.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The study population came from New Hampshire, which lacks racial diversity. There may be differences in serrated polyp detection in other populations with more high-risk groups, such as smokers. There may be significant variation in SSLDR due to variation in pathologic interpretation.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The authors report no relevant financial conflicts of interest.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.