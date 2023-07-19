Gut and Oral Flora Linked to Subclinical CAD, Inflammation

TOPLINE:

Multiple gut bacterial species that are commonly found in the mouth, especially several forms of Streptococcus, were associated with coronary atherosclerosis and systemic inflammatory biomarkers in a population-based observational study.

METHODOLOGY:

Links between gut microbiota and coronary atherosclerosis have been studied primarily in symptomatic patients who were likely receiving therapies that may have shifted the balance of different organisms; there are fewer data from people with asymptomatic coronary disease.

Oral bacterial species are commonly transmitted to the gut, suggesting that gut and oral microbiota profiles are related and, further, that the gut may allow oral pathogenic bacteria to enter the circulation.

The current study included 8973 adults (53.7% women) without cardiovascular (CV) disease for whom adequate imaging and other data were available from the Swedish Cardiopulmonary Bioimage Study (SCAPIS) and the Malmö Offspring Study (MOS).

Researchers looked for associations between coronary artery calcium (CAC) scores (an index of atherosclerosis), gut bacterial species (identified in fecal samples), oral flora and pathologies, and systemic inflammatory biomarkers.

TAKEAWAY:

Among the 64 species that correlated with CAC scores independently of CV risk factors, 51 showed a positive association, especially S anginosus and S oralis subsp oralis; patients with higher levels of those two species generally had more CV risk factors.

Twenty-five bacterial species that correlated with CAC scores were also associated with any coronary plaque by CT angiography. Five such species were associated with coronary stenosis >50%, 39 with the modified Duke index, and five with carotid plaques (P < .05).

Of 54 species positively associated with CAC scores, 13 also tracked with C-reactive protein levels by high-sensitivity assay, 10 with leukocyte counts, and 11 with neutrophil counts (P < .05).

Bacterial species common in the oral cavity made up most of the species that correlated with all three inflammatory biomarkers; they included the streptococci most strongly correlating with CAC scores, that is, S anginosus, S oralis subsp oralis, and S parasanguinis.

IN PRACTICE:

If the associations between gut bacterial species and markers of coronary atherosclerosis are found to be causal, such bacteria may "contribute to atherogenesis by direct infection or by altering host metabolism," the report states. "Future studies will show whether these species can be used as potential biomarkers or treatment targets."

SOURCE:

The study was conducted by Sergi Sayols-Baixeras, PhD, Uppsala University, Sweden, and Instituto de Salud Carlos III, Madrid, Spain, and colleagues. It was published online July 12, 2023, in Circulation.

LIMITATIONS:

Few participants had a high degree of subclinical atherosclerosis, which may reduce statistical power. Fecal samples disclose organisms primarily from the distal colon, but "microbial composition can vary extensively throughout the gastrointestinal tract." The investigators did not consider potential synergistic interactions among bacterial species that could influence their relationship to coronary atherosclerosis. Captured data regarding antibiotic therapy didn't account for any in-hospital treatment. The study's cross-sectional design precludes inferences about causation.

DISCLOSURES:

The study received funding from the European Research Council, the Swedish Research Council, the Swedish Heart-Lung Foundation, the Novo Nordisk Foundation, the Swedish Diabetes Foundation, the Swedish Foundation for Strategic Research, the Göran Gustafsson Foundation, and Axel and Signe Lagerman’s Foundation. Sayols-Baixeras reports no relevant conflicts; disclosures for the other authors are in the report.

