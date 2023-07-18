News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, July 18, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > Conference News > WBC 2023

      Sixth WBC 2023 Launches in New York City

      Mark Lesney

      July 18, 2023

      This year's World Bronchiectasis and NTM Conference will be held in New York from July 18–20. It will provide an international forum for healthcare professionals and researchers to discuss recent advances in the epidemiology, pathogenesis, diagnosis, treatment, and management of bronchiectasis and nontuberculosis mycobacterial infection (NTM).

      According to the WBC 2023 website, "The conference will involve lectures delivered by invited experts at New York University and from around the world in the field of NTM and bronchiectasis. We will highlight recently published international NTM guidelines, new therapeutics for bronchiectasis and NTM, advancements in the microbiome in bronchiectasis, and large multi-center registry data results."

      A key component of the meeting is the inclusion of interactive question-and-answer sessions involving a panel of speakers after each lecture session to allow the audience to ask questions and increase their knowledge. In addition, there will be case-based sessions in which common and difficult management scenarios will be discussed.

      Highlights

      This year's conference kicks off on July 18 with a keynote address from James Chalmers, MD, PhD, who will set the stage for the meeting's bronchiectasis offerings, and with a keynote address by Charles L. Daley, MD, PhD, who will discuss the NTM aspects of the conference.

      Sunrise Sessions on July 19 will feature CHEST: Airway Clearance in Bronchiectasis ― An Interactive Session, presented by Ashwin Basavaraj, MD, Anne E. O'Donnell, MD, Julie V. Philley, MD, and Jack Lam, RRT. In addition, Joseph Khabbaza, MD, will discuss Insmed: Uncovering the Role of Inflammation in Bronchiectasis.

      Unique aspects of the July 19 program include a special session of Rising Star Researcher Presentations and a unique Early Career Researchers Networking Luncheon.

      Hot Topics

      Attendees will be able to explore sessions on a mix of hot topics that will likely generate lively discussions. Presentations will include a session on the etiology and pathophysiology of bronchiectasis and NTM disease, moderated by Ashwin Basavaraj, MD, and Raja Dhar, MD; a session on mechanisms and research, with moderators Emily Henkle, PhD, MPH, and Imran Sulaiman, MD, PhD; and comorbidities, with moderators Gregory Tino, MD, and Lucy Morgan, BMeD, PhD, among many others.

      But Wait, There's More

      Other can't-miss features this year include moderated poster sessions, sessions on registries and management, NTM epidemiology and the environment (moderated by David Kamelhar, MD, and Julie Jarand, MD), as well as a special Pro-Con Debate on 2 vs 3 Antibiotics for Mycobacterium avium Complex, between Kevin Winthrop, MD, MPH, and David Griffith.

      6th World Bronchiectasis & NTM Conference (WBC) 2023

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.