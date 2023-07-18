Mortality Post-Perioperative CPR Climbs With Patient Frailty

Only about one third of older patients in a cohort study who were considered frail and then required resuscitation from cardiac arrest during noncardiac surgery survived to at least a month after hospital discharge.

And the frailer that patients were going into surgery, according to their scores on an established frailty index, the greater their adjusted mortality risk at 30 days and the likelier they were to be discharged to a location other than their home.

The findings are based on more than 3000 patients in an American College of Surgeons (ACS) quality improvement registry who underwent CPR at noncardiac surgery, about one fourth of whom scored a least 40 on the revised Risk Analysis Index (RAI). The frailty index accounts for the patient's comorbidities, cognition, functional and nutritional status, and other factors as predictors of postoperative mortality risk.

Such CPR for perioperative cardiac arrest "should not be considered futile just because a patient is frail, but neither should cardiac arrest be considered as 'reversible' in this population, as previously thought," lead author Matthew B. Allen, MD, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

"We know that patients who are frail have higher risk of complications and mortality after surgery, and recent studies have demonstrated that frailty is associated with very poor outcomes following CPR in nonsurgical settings," said Allen, an attending physician in the department of anesthesiology, perioperative, and pain medicine at his center.

Although cardiac arrest is typically regarded as being "more reversible" in the setting of surgery and anesthesia than elsewhere in the hospital, he observed, there's very little data on whether that is indeed the case for frail patients.

The current analysis provides "a heretofore absent base of evidence to guide decision-making regarding CPR in patients with frailty who undergo surgery," states the report, published July 3 in JAMA Network Open.

The 3058 patients in the analysis, from the ACS National Surgical Quality Improvement database, received CPR for cardiac arrest during or soon after noncardiac surgery. Their mean age was 71 and 44% were women.

Their RAI scores ranged from 14 to 71 and averaged 37.7; one-fourth of the patients had scores of 40 or higher, the study's threshold for identifying patients as "frail."

Overall in the cohort, more cardiac arrests occurred during surgeries that entailed low-to-moderate physiologic stress (an Operative Stress Score of 1 to 3) than in the setting of emergency surgery: 67.9% vs 39.1%, respectively.

During emergency surgeries, a greater proportion of frail than nonfrail patients experienced cardiac arrest, 42% and 38%, respectively. The same relationship was observed during low-to-moderate stress surgeries: 76.6% of frail patients and 64.8% of nonfrail patients. General anesthesia was used in about 93% of procedures for both frail and nonfrail patients, the report states.

The primary endpoint, 30-day mortality, was 58.6% overall, 67.4% in frail patients, and 55.6% for nonfrail patients. Frailty and mortality were positively associated, with an adjusted odds ratio (AOR) of 1.35 (95% CI, 1.11 - 1.65, P = .003) in multivariate analysis.

Of the cohort's 1164 patients who had been admitted from home and survived to discharge, 38.6% were discharged to a destination other than home; the corresponding rates for frail and nonfrail patients were 59.3% and 33.9%, respectively. Frailty and nonhome discharge were positively correlated with an AOR of 1.85 (95% CI, 1.31 - 2.62, P < .001).

"There is no such thing as a low-risk procedure in patients who are frail," Allen told Medscape Medical News. "Frail patients should be medically optimized prior to undergoing surgery and anesthesia, and plans should be tailored to patients' vulnerabilities to reduce the risk of complications and facilitate rapid recognition and treatment when they occur."

Moreover, he said, management of clinical decompensation in the perioperative period should be a part of the shared decision-making process "to establish a plan aligned with the patients' priorities whenever possible."

The current study quantifies risk associated with frailty in the surgical setting, and "this quantification can help providers, patients, and insurers better grasp the growing frailty problem," observed Balachundhar Subramaniam, MD, MPH, Harvard Medical School, Boston, for theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology.

Universal screening for frailty is "a must in all surgical patients" to help identify those who are high-risk and reduce their chances for perioperative adverse events, said Subramaniam, who was not involved in the study.

"Prehabilitation with education, nutrition, physical fitness, and psychological support offer the best chance of significantly reducing poor outcomes" in frail patients, he said, along with "continuous education" in the care of frail patients.

University of Colorado surgeon Joseph Cleveland, MD, not part of the current study, told theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology that it "provides a framework for counseling patients" regarding their do-not-resuscitate status.

"We can counsel patients with frailty with this information," he said, "that if their heart should stop or go into in irregular rhythm, their chances of surviving are not greater than 50% and they have a more than 50% chance of not being discharged home."

Allen reports receiving a clinical translational starter grant from Brigham and Women's Hospital Department of Anesthesiology; disclosures for the other authors are in the original article. Subramaniam discloses research funding from Masimo and Merck and serving as an education consultant for Masimo. Cleveland reports no relevant financial relationships.

JAMA Netw Open. Published online July 3, 2023. Full text

Batya Swift Yasgur, MA, LSW is a freelance writer with a counseling practice in Teaneck, New Jersey. She is a regular contributor to numerous medical publications, including Medscape and WebMD, and is the author of several consumer-oriented health books as well as Behind the Burqa: Our Lives in Afghanistan and How We Escaped to Freedom (the memoir of two brave Afghan sisters who told her their story).

