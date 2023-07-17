News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, July 18, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News > FDA Approvals

      RSV Vaccine Approved by FDA for All Infants

      Lisa Gillespie

      July 17, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday approved a vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) for newborns and infants.

      The monoclonal antibody Beyfortus (nirsevimab-alip), which already is approved for use in Europe and Canada, is indicated for newborns and infants born during or entering their first RSV season, and for children up to 24 months of age who are vulnerable to severe RSV through their second RSV season.

      As many as 80,000 children under age 5 years are hospitalized with an RSV infection annually in the United States. Most cases are mild, but infants under 6 months, those born prematurely, and children with weakened immune systems or neuromuscular disorders are at an increased risk for severe illness, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

      The highly contagious virus is also a concern for immunocompromised adults and older people with underlying health conditions, who are at increased risk for severe disease.

      Sanofi and AstraZeneca, which jointly developed the vaccine, said in a press release that the companies plan to make it available by the fall of 2023. The long-acting antibody is given as a single intramuscular injection.

      Beyfortus was approved in part based on data from the phase 3 MELODY trial, which found the vaccine reduced the incidence of medically attended lower respiratory tract infections associated with RSV by 74.9% versus placebo (95% CI, 50.6 - 87.3; P < .001).

      The phase 2/3 MEDLEY trial, conducted between July 2019 and May 2021, compared Beyfortus with palivizumab, another RSV antibody vaccine with more limited indications. The trial included more than 900 preterm infants less than 35 weeks gestational age and infants with congenital heart disease. Results were similar to the phase 3 MELODY trial, according to the manufacturers.

      "Today's approval marks an unprecedented moment for protecting infant health in the US, following an RSV season that took a record toll on infants, their families, and the US healthcare system," said Thomas Triomphe, executive vice president for vaccines at Sanofi, in a press release about the FDA decision. "Beyfortus is the only monoclonal antibody approved for passive immunization to provide safe and effective protection for all infants during their first RSV season."

      For more news, follow Medscape on FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube, and LinkedIn.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.