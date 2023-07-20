The average medical school graduate today carries more than $200,000 in educational debt, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). For the past 3 years, they haven't been required to repay their federal student loans.

But with repayments resuming soon after a pandemic reprieve, medical school graduates may be unprepared for how to pay off their debt. Despite their high student loan debt, 56% of graduating medical students surveyed by the American Medical Association's (AMA's) Council on Medical Education had no plans to pursue loan forgiveness programs.

"I'm particularly concerned about those who graduated medical school in 2020 and never felt the impact of loan payments on their budget," Tyler Olson, a financial planner who works with medical students and residents, told Medscape Medical News. Even 2019 graduates probably only made four payments before the loan pause began in March 2020, Olson added.

Last month, the Supreme Court blocked President Joe Biden's student loan relief package, which would have reduced loan balances by up to $20,000 for medical students and residents.

Without further extensions of the loan repayment pause, student loan interest will resume September 1 and borrowers will have to start making payments the following month.

Some borrowers may still gain some temporary relief if they enroll in Biden's latest debt relief option. They can take advantage of a 12-month grace period during which late or missed payments will not be considered delinquent. The plan, which could take full effect next July, could cut by 50% monthly payments for undergraduate loans, raise the amount considered protected from repayment, and forgive balances after at least 10 years of payments for borrowers that meet certain criteria.

Meanwhile, only 34% of surveyed medical students with debt intend to pursue federal Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), according to the AMA's survey. The program eliminates the remainder of a physician's student loans after they make 120 qualifying payments while working full-time for a nonprofit or government entity. On average, the PSLF program reduces borrowers' loan balances by $98,000. But Olson says the program could forgive as much as 80% of the debt for some physicians.

Olson says residents who may have become complacent not having to repay debt for 3 years may struggle to absorb the added expense. Student loans carry an average interest rate of 6.5%, so graduates must pay about $2300 a month to pay them off in 10 years, which is the repayment timeline for those who have not chosen an income-driven repayment plan.

Derek Fitzgerald, MD, a physical medicine and rehabilitation resident at Georgetown University, graduated from medical school in 2020. He told Medscape that making student loan payments will stretch his current budget and he plans to juggle several side gigs, including tutoring, to alleviate financial stress and supplement his income during residency.

Fitzgerald said he would consider practicing in an underserved area and seeking loan forgiveness, but he also wants to explore private practice, which typically offers higher pay. "With a monthly net income of over $20,000, I can comfortably manage loan payments of $3000-$5000," he said.

At least half of residents surveyed by Medscape last year report that earnings potential influences their specialty choice. It wasn't Fitzgerald's primary motivation for choosing his specialty, but he says the high compensation is a bonus and will help him achieve financial stability.

Still, the cost of medical school continues to rise. The AAMC estimates that the median 4-year cost of attendance for the class of 2023 increased by 2%, approaching $270,000 for a program at a public university and $365,000 for private schools. The cost of attendance typically includes tuition, living expenses, and books.

Medical students and residents aren't the only healthcare trainees facing challenges with the end of the student loan repayment pause. Graduates of bachelor of nursing programs carry an average debt load of $40,000, a "prohibitive" cost for some interested in the profession, according to National Nurses United.

Help Repaying Debt

Several loan repayment programs are expanding to reach more licensed health professionals and help combat workforce shortages.

In May, Hawaii lawmakers approved $30 million in state funding to pay student debts for a wider range of healthcare workers — including nurses, nurse practitioners (NPs), and physician assistants — in exchange for providing 2 years of care in a federally designated health professional shortage area.

Last month, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced a new loan repayment program to attract and retain pediatric clinicians such as physicians, psychiatrists, and NPs in medically underserved areas.

Ioan Lina, MD, a head and neck surgery resident at Johns Hopkins University, said managing school debt on a resident's salary is tough. Lina and his wife, an ob/gyn resident, together carry $300,000 of medical school debt, "which essentially equates to a second rent or mortgage payment every month," he said.

"When accounting for housing, transportation, disability insurance, and potentially childcare in the future, resuming payments will absolutely impact our financial goals over the next decade."

Lina initially considered PSLF but applied to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) loan repayment program instead. "Once the first generation of PSLF applicants met the 10-year mark and only a fraction of them were approved, it seemed far from guaranteed. I was afraid of the loan interest that would accrue waiting for something that may never happen," he said. The NIH program cut his loan burden in half, and he plans to pay the remaining loans once he finishes training.

Borrowers criticized the Department of Education for the complex PSLF program and as a result, the agency approved permanent regulatory changes effective July 1. Among those benefiting, physicians working at nonprofits in California and Texas, but employed by for-profit medical groups, are now eligible for loan forgiveness.

Olson said that medical students are often confused about how to apply for PSLF or address their student debt. Students want to know about managing their debt, investing, and running a practice, according to Medscape's Medical Student Lifestyle Report. Most medical schools offer at least an introduction to financial literacy, designed to teach students about repayment plans and creating and sticking to a budget, but few schools delve deeply into operating a medical business, Olson said.

Ganeev Singh, MD, MBA, a first-year internal medicine resident at U Mass Chan Medical School, agreed that busy students and residents struggle with financial decision-making. He told Medscape that medical students would benefit from individual counseling with medical school financial advisers.

Singh plans to use the PSLF and make the minimum payments, which he believes will grow along with his salary. "It's still more manageable than paying on the hundreds of thousands in student debt," he said. "I'm surprised more medical students don't pursue PSLF, and it makes me wonder if the program is not advertised enough or if the barriers of the annual paperwork are too high."

Olson offers some tips for medical school graduates enrolling in the PSLF program. If consolidating loans, he recommends waiting to complete the consolidation application until the loans no longer show "in school" status on the borrower's Free Application for Federal Student Aid account. Otherwise, borrowers should choose one of several income-driven repayment plans. They must also certify their income each year or whenever their loan servicer requests it, and fill out the PSLF employer certification form, Olson says.

"After their training is complete, they can decide if they're going to continue working in the nonprofit setting and seeking forgiveness or begin to pay off their debt aggressively."

Steph Weber is a Midwest-based freelance journalist specializing in healthcare and law.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube