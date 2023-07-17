News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Monday, July 17, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Atezolizumab in the First Line for Advanced NSCLC?

      Roxanne Nelson, RN, BSN

      July 17, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Atezolizumab monotherapy improved overall survival for patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared with single-agent chemotherapy, supporting the immunotherapy's potential role in the first-line setting for patients who are ineligible for platinum-based chemotherapy.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • A total of 453 patients with stage IIIB (14%) or IV (86%) NSCLC who were ineligible for platinum doublet chemotherapy were randomly assigned to receive atezolizumab (n = 302) or single-agent chemotherapy with either vinorelbine or gemcitabine (n = 151).

      • The primary endpoint was overall survival, as assessed in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population.

      • In this trial — the first phase 3 randomized study to examine the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy in this patient population — the median follow-up was 41 months, and the median age of the patients was 75 years. In more than half of patients, there was no PD-L1 expression.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • In the ITT population, overall survival was 10.3 months in the atezolizumab group, vs 9.2 months in the chemotherapy group (hazard ratio [HR], 0.78; P = .028). The overall survival rate was 44% in the atezolizumab arm vs 39% in the chemotherapy arm at 12 months and 24% vs 12% at 24 months.

      • Median progression-free survival was 4.2 months in the atezolizumab group vs 4.0 months in the chemotherapy group (stratified HR, 0.87); rates were 20% vs 14% at 12 months and 9% vs 2% at 24 months.

      • Atezolizumab was associated with improvements in appetite loss, constipation, dyspnea, cough, and chest pain as well as maintenance of other symptoms.

      • Investigators reported fewer grade 3–4 treatment-related adverse events (16% vs 33%) and treatment-related deaths (1% vs 3%) for atezolizumab in comparison with chemotherapy.

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Atezolizumab is the first checkpoint inhibitor to show a survival and quality-of-life benefit versus single agent chemotherapy for patients with NSCLC who are ineligible for platinum-based regimens," the authors concluded. " These results support atezolizumab as a potential first-line treatment option for patients with advanced NSCLC who are platinum-ineligible."

      SOURCE:

      Siow Ming Lee, MD, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom, led the research, which was published online July 6 in The Lancet.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • There was a lack of stringent criteria for platinum ineligibility.

      • Severity scores were not collected for comorbidities, and the Charlson comorbidity index could not be calculated.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The study was funded by F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Genentech Inc. Lee has received support from Roche for attending meetings and travel. Several co-authors have also disclosed relationships with industry, including Roche.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.