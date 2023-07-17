Atezolizumab in the First Line for Advanced NSCLC?

TOPLINE:

Atezolizumab monotherapy improved overall survival for patients with advanced or metastatic non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) compared with single-agent chemotherapy, supporting the immunotherapy's potential role in the first-line setting for patients who are ineligible for platinum-based chemotherapy.

METHODOLOGY:

A total of 453 patients with stage IIIB (14%) or IV (86%) NSCLC who were ineligible for platinum doublet chemotherapy were randomly assigned to receive atezolizumab (n = 302) or single-agent chemotherapy with either vinorelbine or gemcitabine (n = 151).

The primary endpoint was overall survival, as assessed in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population.

In this trial — the first phase 3 randomized study to examine the efficacy and safety of immunotherapy in this patient population — the median follow-up was 41 months, and the median age of the patients was 75 years. In more than half of patients, there was no PD-L1 expression.

TAKEAWAY:

In the ITT population, overall survival was 10.3 months in the atezolizumab group, vs 9.2 months in the chemotherapy group (hazard ratio [HR], 0.78; P = .028). The overall survival rate was 44% in the atezolizumab arm vs 39% in the chemotherapy arm at 12 months and 24% vs 12% at 24 months.

Median progression-free survival was 4.2 months in the atezolizumab group vs 4.0 months in the chemotherapy group (stratified HR, 0.87); rates were 20% vs 14% at 12 months and 9% vs 2% at 24 months.

Atezolizumab was associated with improvements in appetite loss, constipation, dyspnea, cough, and chest pain as well as maintenance of other symptoms.

Investigators reported fewer grade 3–4 treatment-related adverse events (16% vs 33%) and treatment-related deaths (1% vs 3%) for atezolizumab in comparison with chemotherapy.

IN PRACTICE:

"Atezolizumab is the first checkpoint inhibitor to show a survival and quality-of-life benefit versus single agent chemotherapy for patients with NSCLC who are ineligible for platinum-based regimens," the authors concluded. " These results support atezolizumab as a potential first-line treatment option for patients with advanced NSCLC who are platinum-ineligible."

SOURCE:

Siow Ming Lee, MD, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom, led the research, which was published online July 6 in The Lancet.

LIMITATIONS:

There was a lack of stringent criteria for platinum ineligibility.

Severity scores were not collected for comorbidities, and the Charlson comorbidity index could not be calculated.

DISCLOSURES:

The study was funded by F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Genentech Inc. Lee has received support from Roche for attending meetings and travel. Several co-authors have also disclosed relationships with industry, including Roche.

