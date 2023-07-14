News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, July 14, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Metachronous CRC Risk After Colonoscopy for Positive FIT

      Megan Brooks

      July 14, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Adults with high-risk serrated polyps (with or without high-risk adenomas) have a high risk for metachronous colorectal cancer (CRC) within a median of 3 years after the baseline colonoscopy for a positive fecal immunochemical test (FIT) screen, a study suggests.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Investigators conducted a retrospective analysis of 253,833 colonoscopies performed after FIT-positive screens in a Dutch CRC screening program.

      • A Cox regression analysis assessed the association between the findings at baseline colonoscopy and metachronous CRC risk.

      • Investigators categorized patients into subgroups based on removed polyp subtypes and used groups without polyps as a reference.

      • High-risk subgroups included those with high-risk serrated polyps, which were defined as a serrated polyp ≥ 10 mm, sessile serrated lesions with dysplasia, or traditional serrated adenomas, as well as high-risk adenomas, which were defined as an adenoma ≥ 10 mm or containing high-grade dysplasia.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Over a median follow-up of 36 months, 504 metachronous CRCs were identified.

      • Individuals with high-risk serrated polyps without co-occurring high-risk adenomas had an increased risk for metachronous CRC (hazard ratio [HR], 1.70).

      • The highest risk was seen in individuals with both high-risk serrated polyps and high-risk adenomas (HR, 2.0), as well as those with villous adenomas (HR, 2.07).

      • Individuals with only high-risk adenomas did not show a significantly increased risk for metachronous CRC (HR, 1.22).

      IN PRACTICE:

      "Our results suggest that individuals with high-risk serrated polyps might comprise the higher CRC risk in the first years after colonoscopy. Results of this study could contribute to establish more restrictive polyp surveillance guidelines in a quality-assured setting," the authors write.

      SOURCE:

      The study was led by David E. F. W. M. van Toledo, Department of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Amsterdam University Medical Centers, University of Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It was published online July 5, 2023, in eClinicalMedicine. The study received no funding.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The relatively short median follow-up time of 3 years may limit the assessment of long-term metachronous CRC risk. The study population consisted of FIT-positive individuals, which may introduce selection bias. The incidence of metachronous CRC in the study was lower compared with other studies, potentially affecting the risk estimates. The limited number of cases in some subgroups may result in unreliable risk estimations.

      DISCLOSURES:

      van Toledo declared no relevant financial relationships.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.