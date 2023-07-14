Job Departures May Trigger Co-Workers to Quit

People leaving their jobs can affect how their co-workers feel about staying in their own jobs, according to research conducted by the University of British Columbia Sauder School of Business.

What to Know

Whether someone leaves their job because they are laid off, fired, or just quit, leaving tends to trigger departures by their co-workers left behind. The numbers of those who also leave is based on the circumstances of the departure.

Layoff announcements seem to signal to remaining employees that people's jobs aren't secure and that the organization doesn't care about them, boosting voluntary turnover among those who survive the layoffs.

When employees quit their jobs voluntarily, their departures give a more moderate boost to voluntary turnover, and in the case of high-performing employees, voluntary exits are a positive signal that there are better opportunities elsewhere, and others begin to seek new jobs .

The risk of voluntary turnover actually goes down with the departure of disruptive or abusive employees who may also not be doing their fair share, and high-performing employees tend to stay longer.

Organizations vastly underestimate the ripple effects of people leaving and the resulting human capital costs. They should be careful when they make exit decisions, or they risk destabilizing the whole organization very quickly.

This is a summary of the article, "Who Is Leaving and Why? The Dynamics of High-Quality Human Capital Outflows," published in the Academy of Management Journal for 2023. The full article can be found on journal.oam.org.

For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.