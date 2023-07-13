Impostor Syndrome Is a Risk for Doctors of All Ages

Feelings of inadequacy, in terms of skills and expectations in an ever-changing system, are common emotions that many doctors have experienced since the start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 imposed challenges on healthcare professionals and systems by forcing changes in how doctors organize themselves professionally as well as in their relationships with patients and in their expectations (realistic or not) of their roles. The situation was bound to generate high rates of frustration and discomfort among younger and older physicians. It was compounded by a generational transition of the profession, which was accelerated by the virus. It was not managed by the decision-makers and was painful for doctors and patients.

Impostor syndrome (IS) is a psychological construct characterized by the persistent belief that one's success is undeserved, rather than due to personal effort, skill, and ability. The phenomenon is common among medics for various reasons, including professional burnout. Recent studies have helped to better define the extent and characteristic features of the syndrome, as well as efforts to combat it.

Doctors and Burnout

Although occupational burnout among physicians is a systemic issue primarily attributable to problems in the practice environment, professional norms and aspects of medical culture often contribute to the distress that individual physicians experience.

These dimensions have been well characterized and include suggestions that physicians should be impervious to normal human limitations (ie, superhuman), that work should always come first, and that seeking help is a sign of weakness. In aggregate, these attitudes lead many physicians to engage in unhealthy levels of self-sacrifice, manifested by excessive work hours, anxiety about missing something that would benefit their patients, and prioritizing work over personal health. These factors are familiar to many hospital-based and family physicians.

The Impostor Phenomenon

The impostor phenomenon (IP) is a psychological experience of intellectual and professional fraud. Individuals who suffer from it believe that others have inflated perceptions of the individual's abilities and fear being judged. This fear persists despite continual proof of the individual's successes. These people ignore praise, are highly self-critical, and attribute their successes to external factors, such as luck, hard work, or receiving help from others, rather than to qualities such as skill, intelligence, or ability.

IP is common among men and women. Some studies suggest it may be more prevalent among women. Studies across industries suggest that the phenomenon is associated with personal consequences (eg, low emotional well-being, problems with work-life integration, anxiety, depression, suicide) and professional consequences (eg, impaired job performance, occupational burnout). Studies involving US medical students have revealed that more than 1 in 4 medical students experience IP and that those who experience it are at higher risk for burnout.

Surveying IS

IS, which is not a formal psychiatric diagnosis, is defined as having feelings of uncertainty, inadequacy, and being undeserving of one's achievements despite evidence to the contrary. There are five subtypes of IS:

Perfectionist: insecurity related to self-imposed, unachievable goals

Expert: feeling inadequate from lacking sufficient knowledge

Superperson: assuming excessive workloads just to feel okay among peers

Natural genius: experiencing shame when it takes effort to develop a skill

Soloist: believing that requesting help is a sign of weakness

Risk Factors

Studies suggest that IS is a problem early in the physician training process. There is limited information on IS among physicians in practice.

Because transitions represent a risk factor for IP, the frequent rotation between clerkships and being a "perpetual novice" during medical school training may contribute to the high prevalence. Qualitative studies suggest that, once in practice, other professional experiences (eg, unfavorable patient outcomes, patient complaints, rejection of grants or manuscripts, and poor teaching evaluations or patient satisfaction scores) may contribute to IP.

Impact on Doctors

Several methods have been used to classify how much the phenomenon interferes with a person's life. The Clance Impostor Phenomenon Scale is a 20-item scale that asks respondents to indicate how well each item characterizes their experience on a 5-point scale. Options range from "not at all" to "very true." The sum of responses to the individual items is used to create an aggregate score (IP score). The higher the score, the more frequently and seriously IP interferes with a person's life.

A simplified version of the IP score was used in a study of 3237 US doctors that investigated the association between IS and burnout among doctors and to compare their rates of IS with those of other professionals.

Mean IP scores were higher for female physicians than for male physicians (mean, 10.91 vs 9.12, P < .001). Scores decreased with age and were lower among those who were married or widowed.

With respect to professional characteristics, IP scores were greater among those in academic practice or who worked in the Veterans Health Administration medical system and decreased with years in practice.

The highest IP scores were among pediatric subspecialists, general pediatricians, and emergency medicine physicians. Scores were lowest among ophthalmologists, radiologists, and orthopedic surgeons. IP has been independently associated with the risk of burnout and low professional fulfilment.

Lessening the Impact

An article commenting on the study highlighted the following expert practice strategies that doctors can use to reduce the impact of IS in their professional life.

Review and celebrate feats that have led to your professional role.

Share concerns with trusted colleagues who can validate your accomplishments and normalize your feelings by reporting their own struggles with IS.

Combat perfectionism by accepting that it is okay to be good enough when meeting the challenges of a demanding profession.

Exercise self-compassion as an alternative to relying on an external locus of self-worth.

Understand that IS may be common, especially during transitions, such as when entering medical school, graduate medical training, or starting a new career.

This article was translated from Univadis Italy, which is part of the Medscape professional network.