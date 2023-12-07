News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Thursday, July 13, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Expanded Coverage of Carotid Stenting in CMS Draft Proposal

      Batya Swift Yasgur

      July 12, 2023

      The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has published a draft decision memo on carotid-artery stenting (CAS) that would expand Medicare coverage of the procedure and remove certain requirements for CAS facilities and operators.

      The new memo follows a national coverage analysis for CAS that was initiated in January 2023 and considers 193 public comments received in the ensuing month.

      That analysis followed a request from the Multispecialty Carotid Alliance (MSCA) to make the existing guidelines less restrictive.

      The decision proposal would expand coverage for CAS "to standard surgical risk patients by removing the limitation of coverage to only high-surgical risk patients." It would limit it to patients for whom CAS is considered "reasonable and necessary" and who are either symptomatic with carotid stenosis of 50% or greater or asymptomatic with carotid stenosis of at least 70%.

      The proposal would require practitioners to "engage in a formal shared decision-making interaction with the beneficiary" that involves use of a "validated decision-making tool." The conversation must include discussion of all treatment options and their risks and benefits and cover information from the clinical guidelines, as well as "incorporate the patient's personal preferences and priorities."

      Much of the proposed coverage criteria resemble recommendations from several societies that offered comments in response to the January 12 CMS statement that led to the current draft proposal. They include, along with MSCA, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons and the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, and jointly the American College of Cardiology (ACC) and the American Heart Association (AHA).

      Carotid stenting, commented the ACC/AHA, "was first introduced in 1994, and the field has matured in the last three decades." The procedure "is a well-established treatment option." The groups declared support for "removal of the facility and operator requirement for CAS consistent with the current state of the published literature and standard clinical practice."

      The current CMS draft proposal acknowledges the publication of five major randomized controlled trials and a number of "large, prospective registry-based studies" since 2009 that support its proposed coverage criteria.

      Collectively, it states, the evidence "suffices to demonstrate that CAS and [carotid endarterectomy] are similarly effective" with respect to the clinical primary endpoints of recent trials "in patients with either standard or high surgical risk and who are symptomatic with carotid artery stenosis ≥ 50% or asymptomatic with stenosis ≥ 70%."

      Batya Swift Yasgur MA, LSW, is a freelance writer with a counseling practice in Teaneck, NJ. She is a regular contributor to numerous medical publications, including Medscape and WebMD, and is the author of several consumer-oriented health books as well as Behind the Burqa: Our Lives in Afghanistan and How We Escaped to Freedom (the memoir of two brave Afghan sisters who told her their story).

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.