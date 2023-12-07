News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Friday, July 14, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Atopic Disease Rates Higher in Sexually Diverse Individuals

      Doug Brunk

      July 12, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      The prevalence of atopic diseases is higher among people who self-identify as sexually diverse (SD) compared with those who self-identify as heterosexual.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The study addressed the lack of data on the prevalence of atopic diseases in SD people — those who self-identify as gay or lesbian, bisexual, or something else.

      • Researchers used data from 27,012 people who responded to the 2021 National Health Interview Survey.

      • The prevalence of atopic disease was based on self-report of active symptoms and prior physician diagnosis of each condition.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Among all respondents, 25,701 identified themselves as heterosexual or straight and 1311 identified themselves as SD.

      • On multivariable-adjusted analysis, SD respondents were more likely to report AD compared with heterosexual respondents (11.1% vs 7.2%, respectively; adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 1.49).

      • Similarly, SD respondents were more likely to report asthma compared with heterosexual respondents (12% vs 7.8%, respectively; AOR, 1.39), as well as allergic rhinitis (33.7% vs 25.6%; AOR, 1.30).

      • Sex-stratified analyses revealed similar results.

      IN PRACTICE:

      • "Further research is needed to identify factors contributing to these differences, including environmental, socioeconomic, and sociocultural factors and minority stress," the authors wrote.

      SOURCE:

      • Matthew D. Mansh. MD, Department of dermatology, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, led the study, published as a research letter on July 12, 2023, in JAMA Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The authors acknowledged that the analysis is limited by self-reported survey data, potential recall bias, and lack of data on gender.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • The authors reported having no relevant financial relationships.

      For more news, follow Medscape on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.