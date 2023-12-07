TOPLINE:
The prevalence of atopic diseases is higher among people who self-identify as sexually diverse (SD) compared with those who self-identify as heterosexual.
METHODOLOGY:
The study addressed the lack of data on the prevalence of atopic diseases in SD people — those who self-identify as gay or lesbian, bisexual, or something else.
Researchers used data from 27,012 people who responded to the 2021 National Health Interview Survey.
Logistic regression was used to calculate multivariable adjusted odd ratios for the prevalence of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, and allergic rhinitis among heterosexual and SD respondents.
The prevalence of atopic disease was based on self-report of active symptoms and prior physician diagnosis of each condition.
TAKEAWAY:
Among all respondents, 25,701 identified themselves as heterosexual or straight and 1311 identified themselves as SD.
On multivariable-adjusted analysis, SD respondents were more likely to report AD compared with heterosexual respondents (11.1% vs 7.2%, respectively; adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 1.49).
Similarly, SD respondents were more likely to report asthma compared with heterosexual respondents (12% vs 7.8%, respectively; AOR, 1.39), as well as allergic rhinitis (33.7% vs 25.6%; AOR, 1.30).
Sex-stratified analyses revealed similar results.
IN PRACTICE:
"Further research is needed to identify factors contributing to these differences, including environmental, socioeconomic, and sociocultural factors and minority stress," the authors wrote.
SOURCE:
Matthew D. Mansh. MD, Department of dermatology, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, led the study, published as a research letter on July 12, 2023, in JAMA Dermatology.
LIMITATIONS:
The authors acknowledged that the analysis is limited by self-reported survey data, potential recall bias, and lack of data on gender.
DISCLOSURES:
The authors reported having no relevant financial relationships.
Credit:
Lead image: Piyapong Thongdumhyu/Dreamstime
Medscape Medical News © 2023
Cite this: Atopic Disease Rates Higher in Sexually Diverse Individuals - Medscape - Jul 12, 2023.
