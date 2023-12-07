News & Perspective
      Wednesday, July 12, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Antidrug Antibody Effects Compared Across RA Biologics

      Walter Alexander

      July 12, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the presence of antidrug antibodies was associated with a diminished response to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs in a prospective cohort study.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Researchers prospectively analyzed data from 230 patients (mean age, 54.3 years; 77.0% women) with RA diagnosis recruited from March 3, 2014 to June 21, 2016.

      • All were initiating new treatment with an anti–tumor necrosis factor (TNF) monoclonal antibody (mAb; either infliximab or adalimumab), etanercept, tocilizumab, or rituximab, according to the choice of the treating physician.

      • The primary outcome was the association of antidrug antibody positivity with European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) response to treatment at month 12, assessed through univariate logistic regression.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • At month 12, antidrug antibody positivity was 38.2% in patients who were treated with anti-TNF mAbs, 6.1% with etanercept, 50.0% with rituximab, and 20.0% with tocilizumab.

      • There was an inverse association between antidrug antibody positivity directed against all biologic drugs and EULAR response at month 12 (odds ratio, 0.19; 95% CI, 0.09-0.38; P < .001).

      • In the multivariable analysis, antidrug antibodies, body mass index, and rheumatoid factor were independently and inversely associated with response to treatment.

      • There was a significantly higher drug concentration of anti-TNF mAbs in patients with antidrug antibody–negative vs antidrug antibody–positive status (mean difference, -9.6 mg/L; 95% CI, -12.4 to -6.9; P < .001).

      IN PRACTICE:

      • Findings of this study suggest that antidrug antibodies are associated with nonresponse to biologic drugs and can be monitored in the management of patients with RA, particularly nonresponders.

      SOURCE:

      • Samuel Bitouin, MD, PhD, of the rheumatology department at Paris-Saclay University, and co-authors in the ABIRISK (Anti-Biopharmaceutical Immunization: Prediction and Analysis of Clinical Relevance to Minimize the Risk) consortium reported the study on July 12, 2023 in JAMA Network Open. The work was funded by a grant from the European Union Innovative Medicines Initiative.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • Though the study demonstrated an association when all biologic drugs were analyzed together, it was not powered to demonstrate an association for each drug class.

      DISCLOSURES:

      • Many authors report financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies.

