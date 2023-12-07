Antidrug Antibody Effects Compared Across RA Biologics

TOPLINE:

In patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), the presence of antidrug antibodies was associated with a diminished response to biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs in a prospective cohort study.

METHODOLOGY:

Researchers prospectively analyzed data from 230 patients (mean age, 54.3 years; 77.0% women) with RA diagnosis recruited from March 3, 2014 to June 21, 2016.

All were initiating new treatment with an anti–tumor necrosis factor (TNF) monoclonal antibody (mAb; either infliximab or adalimumab), etanercept, tocilizumab, or rituximab, according to the choice of the treating physician.

The primary outcome was the association of antidrug antibody positivity with European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) response to treatment at month 12, assessed through univariate logistic regression.

TAKEAWAY:

At month 12, antidrug antibody positivity was 38.2% in patients who were treated with anti-TNF mAbs, 6.1% with etanercept, 50.0% with rituximab, and 20.0% with tocilizumab.

There was an inverse association between antidrug antibody positivity directed against all biologic drugs and EULAR response at month 12 (odds ratio, 0.19; 95% CI, 0.09-0.38; P < .001).

In the multivariable analysis, antidrug antibodies, body mass index, and rheumatoid factor were independently and inversely associated with response to treatment.

There was a significantly higher drug concentration of anti-TNF mAbs in patients with antidrug antibody–negative vs antidrug antibody–positive status (mean difference, -9.6 mg/L; 95% CI, -12.4 to -6.9; P < .001).

IN PRACTICE:

Findings of this study suggest that antidrug antibodies are associated with nonresponse to biologic drugs and can be monitored in the management of patients with RA, particularly nonresponders.

SOURCE:

Samuel Bitouin, MD, PhD, of the rheumatology department at Paris-Saclay University, and co-authors in the ABIRISK (Anti-Biopharmaceutical Immunization: Prediction and Analysis of Clinical Relevance to Minimize the Risk) consortium reported the study on July 12, 2023 in JAMA Network Open. The work was funded by a grant from the European Union Innovative Medicines Initiative.

LIMITATIONS:

Though the study demonstrated an association when all biologic drugs were analyzed together, it was not powered to demonstrate an association for each drug class.

DISCLOSURES:

Many authors report financial relationships with pharmaceutical companies.

