﻿
      Tuesday, July 11, 2023
      FDA Clears the Tandem Mobi Insulin Pump

      Miriam E. Tucker

      July 11, 2023

      The US Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Tandem Mobi insulin pump for people with diabetes aged 6 years or older.

      The product is half the size of the company's t:slim X2 and is now the smallest of the commercially available durable tubed pumps. It is fully controllable from a mobile app through a user's compatible iPhone.

      Features of the Mobi include a 200-unit insulin cartridge and an on-pump button that can be used instead of the phone for bolusing insulin. The device can be clipped to clothing or worn on-body with an adhesive sleeve that is sold separately.

      The Mobi is compatible with all existing Tandem-branded infusion sets manufactured by the Convatec Group, and there is a new 5-inch tubing option made just for the Tandem Mobi.

      The Mobi is part of a hybrid-closed loop automated delivery system, along with the current Control-IQ technology and a compatible continuous glucose monitor (CGM). The CGM sensor predicts glucose values 30 minutes ahead and adjusts insulin delivery every 5 minutes to prevent highs and lows. Users must still manually bolus for meals. The system can deliver automatic correction boluses for up to 1 hour to prevent hyperglycemia.

      Limited release of the Tandom Mobi is expected in late 2023, followed by full commercial availability in early 2024.

      Miriam E. Tucker is a freelance journalist based in the Washington, DC area. She is a regular contributor to Medscape, with other work appearing in The Washington Post, NPR's Shots blog, and Diabetes Forecast magazine. She is on Twitter @MiriamETucker.

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and on Facebook.

