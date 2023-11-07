Long COVID Devastates Patients' Careers and Quality of Life

MADRID — A survey in Spain of the progress of individuals with long COVID reveals the tremendous toll that the condition has taken on their employment, quality of life, and social support network. The survey revealed that 46% of patients experience slight to significant difficulty performing their work, and that approximately 10% have lost their jobs.

Data from the survey, which was conducted between October 2022 and January 2023, were presented at the XXIX National Congress of General and Family Medicine of the Spanish Society for General and Family Physicians.

Survey responses were collected from 1122 individuals living in Spain whose symptoms of long COVID persisted during the abovementioned period. Participants already had experienced symptoms for several months. The survey elicited 942 valid responses, and nearly 80% were from women with an average age of 47 years. This profile reflects those of previous surveys conducted by the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians.

Nearly half (46%) of patients with long COVID were on leave at the time or were experiencing significant difficulty as they worked, compared with 15.6% who reported working under normal conditions, according to preliminary results from the follow-up survey. In addition, 9.5% of respondents lost their jobs due the illness, and under 3% had a permanent disability.

One goal of the survey was to collect new data to stay up to date on how these patients have progressed from the beginning of the pandemic to now.

Improving Healthcare

During the conference, Pilar Rodríguez Ledo, MD, was elected president of the society for the next 4 years. She mentioned that studies like these that involve the progress of patients with long COVID "will provide us with very valuable information" that will help improve the health and the healthcare for these patients. To date, "many people impacted by long COVID continue to experience symptoms and some degree of functional disability that prevents them from resuming life as normal." It is therefore necessary to characterize the condition at the different waves of the pandemic by describing the symptoms and their severity, the age range of those affected, gender-based differences, and functional impact.

Regarding quality of life and health status, the results of the survey show that on a scale of 0 to 10, the health of those who have been affected has worsened by an average of 4 points, while the degree of disability has increased by almost 6 points, compared with participants' situation before they got sick. A staggering statistic is that nearly 90% of respondents indicated that they experience worsening on physical (93.3%) and mental (87.8%) exertion.

The Family Doctor

As to the healthcare that these patients are receiving, their average degree of satisfaction with follow-up is less than 5 points out of 10. Their family doctors have been the professionals who have provided them with the most support over this long period, followed by internal medicine specialists and psychologists. Also, as for giving recognition for the support network, families are the ones who have provided the most support to patients with long COVID (71.6%), but only one in three patients acknowledges having received support in the workplace.

The results of this survey have been analyzed and prepared for publication in an international scientific journal. The goal is to share with the medical community the findings regarding the nature of the disease, its diagnosis, and the effectiveness of various therapies used, in addition to the impact that this disease has had on society.

"All of this information is relevant to the need for healthcare resources and will therefore help reverse our current situation where the demands for healthcare outstrip available resources," said Rodríguez.

Changing Research Model

Paula Sánchez, PhD, technical coordinator of the Spanish Research Network for long COVID (REiCOP), explained the advantages of multidisciplinary collaborative networks for long COVID. These advantages include improved individual and team performance, robust strategic design, greater problem-solving capabilities, a comprehensive perspective, and increased creativity and capacity for innovation.

"We desperately need to change the research model for long COVID, create multidisciplinary or interdisciplinary teams, and take a shared approach with patients," she said.

REiCOP arose from an alliance between the Spanish Society of General and Family Physicians and the Long Covid ACT in September 2021. The network has consistently centered on patient groups and comprises 65 scientific organizations. Sánchez reported that the latest additions to the network include associations from the field of nursing (the Catalan Association of Occupational Nursing and Occupational Health and the Family and Community Nursing Association of Catalonia), as well as a nongovernmental organization in Latin America called the "Reduce Your Inflammation" Foundation for Social Medicine, which has given the network the possibility to expand internationally.

She also noted that the network is planning to release a new version of clinical practice guidelines, a clinical registry, a comprehensive rating scale, and an advanced diploma training program to be carried out in partnership with the publisher Panamericana.

Roadblocks

Lourdes Mateu, MD, PhD, internal medicine specialist with the long COVID Unit at the Germans Trias i Pujol University Hospital in Badalona, Spain, gave a talk titled "What's New in Healthcare." She emphasized that "patients with long COVID are not receiving proper care, and this is the main issue."

Mateu has identified four key concepts that summarize the current challenges with healthcare models. The first is stigmatization. Most patients are women between 40 and 50 years old "whose tests are all normal, so we question whether or not the long form of the disease truly exists." The second is heterogeneity, with more than 200 symptoms affecting different organs and systems. The third is execution. "There is an abundance of protocols and guidelines, but they need to be incorporated into office visits," said Mateu. "There are gaps in training, and they need to be taken into account and incorporated into actual workplaces." The fourth is equity. It is estimated that there are more than 1 million individuals affected by this condition in Spain, but "we have an utter lack of long COVID units."

Mateu recommended a recent and comprehensive article that includes a description of what long COVID units should look like. "They should be multidisciplinary, focused on primary care, with clear patient identification (code U 09.9, Post COVID-19 condition, which is highly underutilized), with simple protocols that are easy to implement. They must be equitable and keep the patient at their core."

Ongoing Therapeutic Studies

José Ramón Blanco, MD, PhD, infectious disease specialist at the San Pedro de La Rioja University Hospital, discussed new discoveries in research. His premise was that it is extremely complicated and challenging to approach a condition that has more than 200 symptoms. "One study presented a long COVID score. This might be a first step, but it's not the solution."

There are presently about 500 ongoing studies involving various antivirals, anti-inflammatory drugs, cardioprotective agents, anticoagulants, respiratory agents, and others for long COVID.

As to any promising treatment, the clinician mentioned an American study of the long-term impact of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir on 281,000 patients with one or more risk factors for severe COVID-19.

"It demonstrates reduced risk for 10 out of 13 symptoms of long COVID, with the exception of cough, diabetes, and liver disease." In addition, the lower risk of the long form of the disease when using this treatment was independent of the patient's vaccination status or SARS-CoV-2 exposure (primary infection or reinfection).

Another key aspect that Blanco noted was the need to identify biomarkers, persistent plasma metabolites, lipoproteins, and inflammatory changes. "These will help us better stratify these patients when facing other diseases and may also predict the severity of the condition."

The expert concluded by mentioning other important areas in which research is needed to ensure continued progress against long COVID. They include the effects of sex, age, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status, predictive factors, genetic studies, drug-based and nondrug therapies, and how to define treatment efficacy. He also mentioned the need for additional research on the effects of vaccines and strains, as well as on how the juvenile population is affected.

