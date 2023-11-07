News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, July 11, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Promising Early Data: Pirtobrutinib in Hard-to-Treat CLL/SLL

      Myles Starr

      July 11, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      In a phase 1-2 trial, nearly 3 in 4 patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL) had an overall response to the selective Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor pirtobrutinib.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • The trial included 317 patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL who received pirtobrutinib, but it focused largely on the 247 patients who had already received at least one BTK inhibitor over a median of three (one to 11) previous lines of therapy.

      • Among the 247 patients, almost 88% had also received an anti-CD20 antibody, 79% had received chemotherapy, and 40.5% had received a B-cell lymphoma 2 inhibitor.

      • Doses ranged from 25 to 300 mg once daily in 28-day cycles in the phase 1 part of the study; patients received the recommended dose of 200 mg once daily in the phase 2 part.

      • The median duration of treatment was 16.5 months.

      • The primary endpoint was overall response to pirtobrutinib; secondary endpoints included progression-free survival, overall survival, and safety.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • Among patients who had received a previous BTK inhibitor, 73.3% (181 of 247) had an overall response to pirtobrutinib. Response rates increased to 82.2% when partial responses with lymphocytosis were included.

      • Among those who had received a previous BTK inhibitor, median progression-free survival was 19.6 months over a median follow-up of 19.4 months.

      • In this group, the 12-month overall survival was 86% over a median follow-up of 22.6 months; 18-month overall survival was 80.5%.

      • In the cohort of 317 patients, common adverse events included infection (71% overall, 28.1% grade 3 or higher), bleeding (42.6%), and neutropenia (32.5%; 26.8% grade 3 or higher), but only 2.8% of patients discontinued the drug because of a treatment-related adverse event.

      IN PRACTICE:

      The phase 1-2 findings indicate that "pirtobrutinib showed efficacy in patients with CLL or SLL who had previously received a BTK inhibitor," the authors concluded. But "more data are needed to better inform appropriate treatment sequencing and understand patterns of potential cross resistance."

      SOURCE:

      The trial was published online July 6 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

      LIMITATIONS:

      • The study lacked a control group.

      • Given the high rates of adverse events, the long-term safety of pirtobrutinib needs to be studied further.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The trial was funded by Loxo Oncology, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly. Investigators disclosed numerous industry ties, including Eli Lilly and Genentech (a full list of disclosures is available here).

      For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter  and Facebook .

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.