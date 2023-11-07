Promising Early Data: Pirtobrutinib in Hard-to-Treat CLL/SLL

TOPLINE:

In a phase 1-2 trial, nearly 3 in 4 patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic leukemia (SLL) had an overall response to the selective Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor pirtobrutinib.

METHODOLOGY:

The trial included 317 patients with relapsed or refractory CLL or SLL who received pirtobrutinib, but it focused largely on the 247 patients who had already received at least one BTK inhibitor over a median of three (one to 11) previous lines of therapy.

Among the 247 patients, almost 88% had also received an anti-CD20 antibody, 79% had received chemotherapy, and 40.5% had received a B-cell lymphoma 2 inhibitor.

Doses ranged from 25 to 300 mg once daily in 28-day cycles in the phase 1 part of the study; patients received the recommended dose of 200 mg once daily in the phase 2 part.

The median duration of treatment was 16.5 months.

The primary endpoint was overall response to pirtobrutinib; secondary endpoints included progression-free survival, overall survival, and safety.

TAKEAWAY:

Among patients who had received a previous BTK inhibitor, 73.3% (181 of 247) had an overall response to pirtobrutinib. Response rates increased to 82.2% when partial responses with lymphocytosis were included.

Among those who had received a previous BTK inhibitor, median progression-free survival was 19.6 months over a median follow-up of 19.4 months.

In this group, the 12-month overall survival was 86% over a median follow-up of 22.6 months; 18-month overall survival was 80.5%.

In the cohort of 317 patients, common adverse events included infection (71% overall, 28.1% grade 3 or higher), bleeding (42.6%), and neutropenia (32.5%; 26.8% grade 3 or higher), but only 2.8% of patients discontinued the drug because of a treatment-related adverse event.

IN PRACTICE:

The phase 1-2 findings indicate that "pirtobrutinib showed efficacy in patients with CLL or SLL who had previously received a BTK inhibitor," the authors concluded. But "more data are needed to better inform appropriate treatment sequencing and understand patterns of potential cross resistance."

SOURCE:

The trial was published online July 6 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

LIMITATIONS:

The study lacked a control group.

Given the high rates of adverse events, the long-term safety of pirtobrutinib needs to be studied further.

DISCLOSURES:

The trial was funded by Loxo Oncology, a subsidiary of Eli Lilly. Investigators disclosed numerous industry ties, including Eli Lilly and Genentech (a full list of disclosures is available here).

For more from Medscape Oncology, join us on Twitter and Facebook .