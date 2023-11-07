News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, July 11, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > First Look

      High Maternal BMI Ups Risk of Fetal Congenital Heart Defects

      Marlene Busko, for Medscape

      July 11, 2023

      Researchers published the study covered in this summary on medRxiv as a preprint that has not yet been peer reviewed.

      Key Takeaways

      • The risk of fetal congenital heart defect (CHD) gradually increased with increasing pre-pregnancy maternal body mass index (BMI), in a study that used 10-year registry data of all live births, stillbirths, abortions, and terminated pregnancies in Denmark.

      • There was a nonsignificant trend of increased risk of CHD in offspring of a second pregnancy in women who gained a substantial amount of weight after a first pregnancy.

      Why This Matters  

      • Previous studies have reported that maternal obesity is associated with an increased risk of CHD in offspring, but no large studies have included CHD identified prenatally in terminated pregnancies.

      • The findings show it remains important to advise women that a high BMI is a risk factor for congenital malformations, and obstetric and perinatal complications.

      Study Design

      • Researchers performed a cohort study of all singleton pregnancies in Denmark with estimated due dates between June 1, 2008, and June 1, 2018, using data from the Danish Fetal Medicine database.

      • They identified CHD diagnoses in live births, as well as CHD diagnoses in utero from ultrasound examinations during pregnancies that resulted in live birth, stillbirth, or spontaneous abortion or termination of pregnancy after gestational week 12.

      • They determined the relative risk (RR) of having offspring with any CHD, or one of 17 types of severe CHD, or one of the five most common types of severe CHD (univentricular heart, transposition of the great arteries, atrioventricular septum defect, coarctation of the aorta, and Tetralogy of Fallot).

      Key Results

      • Researchers identified 547,178 singleton pregnancies: 97.7% live births, 0.3% stillbirths, and 0.9% abortions or terminated pregnancies; 1.1% of pregnancies had missing outcomes. 

      • Of the total cohort, 1.0% of the offspring had CHD and 0.2% had severe CHD.

      • 35% of the women had an early-pregnancy BMI ≥ 25 kg/m2 and 13% of the women had an early-pregnancy BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2 (obesity).

      • Compared to women with normal early-pregnancy BMI (18.5-24.9 kg/m2), the adjusted RR of having offspring with CHD increased significantly with increasing BMI — from 1.17 (BMI 25-29.9 kg/m2) to 1.23 (BMI 30-34.9 kg/m2) to 1.26 (BMI 35-39.9 kg/m2) to 1.81 (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2) — after adjusting for maternal age at conception, smoking status, and year of estimated due date.

      • The same pattern was seen for the subgroup of severe CHD.

      • There was no significant association between high maternal BMI and four of the five most severe CHD subtypes. However, women with BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2 had a strong fourfold increased risk of having offspring with an atrioventricular septal defect (adjusted RR, 4.19).  

      • 107,627 women had two singleton pregnancies. Among those with a BMI increase of ≥ 4 kg/m2 between pregnancies, there was a nonsignificant trend towards having an offspring with CHD, after adjusting for maternal age and BMI (RR, 1.27; 95% CI, 0.96 - 1.64).

      Limitations

      • The database did not include information on pregestational diabetes, which is known to be strongly associated with CHD.

      • There was also no data on family history of CHD, maternal infections, or intake of teratogenic medicine during pregnancy, which have all been associated with a higher risk of CHD.

      • The study was based on registry data, so there is a risk of reporting bias, and CHD diagnoses were not validated against hospital records.

      Disclosures

      • The Danish National Biobank, which is supported by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, was used for this research.

      • The authors have reported no relevant financial relationships.

      This is a summary of a preprint research study, "Maternal obesity, interpregnancy weight changes and congenital heart defects in the offspring: A nationwide cohort study," by researchers from Copenhagen, Denmark, published on medRxiv and provided to you by Medscape. This study has not yet been peer reviewed. The full text of the study can be found on medRxiv.

      For more diabetes and endocrinology news, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.