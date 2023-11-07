News & Perspective
    No Results

      Tuesday, July 11, 2023
      News > Medscape Medical News

      Analysis Explores Racial Differences in Men With Melanoma

      Doug Brunk

      July 11, 2023

      TOPLINE:

      Among men with melanoma, Black race is an independent predictor of increased mortality risk.

      METHODOLOGY:

      • Addressing the lack of data about the role of race in men with melanoma, researchers drew from the National Cancer Database to retrospectively review 205,125 cases of primary cutaneous invasive melanoma in men between 2004 and 2018.

      • The researchers used Kaplan-Meier and log-rank tests to assess overall survival rates and multivariate regression to determine independent predictors of overall survival.

      TAKEAWAY:

      • The trunk was the most common primary site of melanoma for American Indian/Alaska Native (38.8%) and White (35.4%) men.

      • The lower extremity was the most common primary site of melanoma for Black (50.7%), Asian (40.5%), and Hispanic (26.3%) men.

      • The 5-year overall survival rate was highest for White men (75.1%), followed by men who were American Indian/Alaska Native (68.5%), Asian (67.6%), Hispanic (66.2%), and Black (51.7%) (P < .001).

      • In a multivariate Cox regression analysis adjusted for age, race, and other variables, Black race independently increased mortality risk by 26% compared with White race (P < .001).

      IN PRACTICE:

      The study findings have no clinical application at this time.

      SOURCE:

      Jennifer M. Fernandez, MD, RD, of the University of Nebraska Medical Center, Omaha, led the research. The study was published online July 11 in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

      LIMITATIONS:

      The researchers acknowledge that the analysis is limited by lack of disease-specific survival, missing data, and fewer melanoma diagnoses in non-White than in White individuals.

      DISCLOSURES:

      The researchers have reported no relevant financial relationships. No funding was obtained for the study.

