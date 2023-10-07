The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a labeling update for the injectable LDL-lowering agent inclisiran (Leqvio) that expands its indications to include primary prevention for patients with elevated LDL cholesterol, Novartis has announced.

The first-in-class small interfering RNA (siRNA) agent was approved in 2021 as an adjunct to statins for patients with clinical cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. The indications now include patients taking statins for primary dyslipidemia who have high-risk comorbidities such as diabetes but who do not have a history of cardiovascular events, the company says.

Inclisiran, with a mechanism of action unique among drugs for dyslipidemia, works by "silencing" RNA involved in the synthesis of proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9). The protein helps regulate the number of LDL cell-surface receptors.

Novartis says it has "global rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize Leqvio under a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals."

Follow Steve Stiles on Twitter: @SteveStiles2. For more from theheart.org | Medscape Cardiology, follow us on Twitter and Facebook.