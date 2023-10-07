Mild-to-Moderate Kidney Injury Doesn't Worsen CKD

People with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and an episode of mild or moderate acute kidney injury (AKI) subsequently have a small nonsignificant incremental decline in kidney function, a finding that disputes the widely accepted belief that AKI events trigger accelerated kidney-function loss.

"Many nephrologists have come to believe that preventing mild-to-moderate AKI will prevent development or accelerated progression of CKD." However, "given that there was no independent association between mild-to-moderate AKI and subsequent loss of kidney function [in our study] it seems unlikely that preventing mild-to-moderate AKI will prevent accelerated progression of CKD," explained senior author Chi-yuan Hsu, MD, and colleagues in a report published online in Annals of Internal Medicine.

For their study, they re-examined the impact of mild-to-moderate AKI in 3150 US adults with CKD enrolled in the prospective Chronic Renal Insufficiency Cohort (CRIC) study.

"The findings challenge the current paradigm" of the relationship between mild or moderate AKI and subsequent loss of kidney function that was largely inferred based on the effect of severe AKI (requiring temporary dialysis), which often causes renal deficits that never bounce back to pre-AKI levels, explained Hsu, professor and chief of the Division of Nephrology at the University of California, San Francisco.

"I am quite surprised by this finding," commented F. Perry Wilson, MD, a nephrologist at Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut, who was not involved with the study.

"Common consensus has been that episodes of AKI 'take the tread off the tire,' leading to accelerated loss of kidney function. That's the reason why preventing AKI has been an important research topic for decades," he asserted.

The new findings "do not mean that AKI is not important but remind us that AKI occurs among those who are more susceptible at baseline," Wilson said in an interview.

Mild-to-Moderate AKI Has "Very Modest" Impact

The researchers say that many "prior studies were biased" by not factoring in the fact that patients who develop mild-to-moderate AKI already had worse pre-existing kidney function and vulnerable kidneys.

"We more rigorously controlled for these differences and conclude that the impact of mild-to-moderate AKI is actually very modest," said Hsu.

"Our study is not a clinical trial so we have to be careful about making conclusions regarding causality, but given that there is no independent association between mild-to-moderate AKI and subsequent loss of kidney function it seems unlikely that preventing mild-to-moderate AKI will prevent accelerated progression of CKD," Hsu said in an interview

"Our study is compelling because we have research-grade data that no other study had and is better controlled for differences between those who did and did not get AKI."

Still, Take AKI Seriously...

Wilson cautioned, however, that "It's important to realize even if AKI is not causally linked to worsening kidney disease, it nevertheless flags an individual at higher risk of progression. So we should take AKI seriously at the very least because it tells us that these patients are at higher risk of kidney issues in the future."

CRIC is a US-based, multicenter, prospective study of racially and ethnically diverse adults with CKD launched in 2001 by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK). The analysis run by Hsu and associates focused on 3150 of the enrolled participants who were alive and had not developed end-stage kidney disease by July 1, 2013, when CRIC investigators began to comprehensively collect laboratory findings from study participants (of whom 54% had type 2 diabetes).

During a median follow-up of 3.9 years, 433 of these patients had a total of 612 AKI episodes, of which 68% were deemed mild (stage 1), 24% moderate (stage 2), and 8% severe (stage 3). After adjusting for multiple demographic and clinical criteria, including baseline estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), changes in eGFR from baseline following an AKI episode showed no significant relationship with AKI events.

AKI a "Marker of Vulnerable Kidneys"

"Those who got AKI had worse baseline kidney function, so their worse kidney function after AKI may be less caused by AKI and more because AKI is a marker of vulnerable kidneys," Hsu explained.

The implications for patient management suggest "tight blood pressure control for those with proteinuria," Hsu said. This includes greater use of renin-angiotensin system inhibitors (angiotensin-converting enzyme [ACE] inhibitors and angiotensin-receptor blockers [ARBs]), sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitors, and finerenone (Kerendia, Bayer; a nonsteroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist) in people with type 2 diabetes, he noted.

All "are interventions that will likely be more useful at slowing CKD progression than trying to prevent mild-to-moderate AKI," Hsu added.

"These are all under-utilized treatments," he emphasized. An additional useful strategy is to try to avoid nephrotoxic exposures in patients with CKD.

Wilson agreed and said the new report "shows that AKI should be treated as a warning siren that someone has higher kidney risk than we may have appreciated. It's not clear what to do with that information but more frequent follow-up and appropriate titration of medical therapies such as ACE inhibitors, ARBs, and SGLT2 inhibitors seems quite reasonable."

"These data support optimizing kidney health in general, but as the findings do not specifically address the impact of these medications, I don't think it adds much to the ongoing discussion about how to optimize kidney health," Wilson clarified.

Wilson also noted the caveat that "all these patients had CKD to begin with. We don't know if AKI among those with normally functioning kidneys would lead to a different outcome."

The study did not receive commercial funding. Hsu reported no relevant financial relationships. Wilson has reported being a consultant for Translational Catalyst, having an ownership interest in Efference, and receiving research funding from Amgen, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Vifor, and Whoop.

