News & Perspective
Drugs & Diseases
CME & Education
Academy
Video
Decision Point
﻿
Specialty: Multispecialty
Allergy & Immunology
Anesthesiology
Cardiology
Critical Care
Dermatology
Diabetes & Endocrinology
Emergency Medicine
Family Medicine
Gastroenterology
General Surgery
Hematology - Oncology
HIV/AIDS
Hospital Medicine
Infectious Diseases
Internal Medicine
Multispecialty
Nephrology
Neurology
Ob/Gyn & Women's Health
Oncology
Ophthalmology
Orthopedics
Pathology & Lab Medicine
Pediatrics
Plastic Surgery
Psychiatry
Public Health
Pulmonary Medicine
Radiology
Rheumatology
Transplantation
Urology
Today on Medscape
Business of Medicine
Medical Lifestyle
Science & Technology
Medical Students
Nurses
Pharmacists
Residents
Edition: English

Medscape

English
Deutsch
Español
Français
Português
UKNew

Univadis

Sign Up It's Free!
English Edition

Medscape

Univadis

    X
    Univadis from Medscape

    No Results

      Tuesday, July 11, 2023
      News & Perspective Drugs & Diseases CME & Education Academy Video Decision Point
      News > Quick Take

      Multiple Extracurriculars Are Unnecessary for College Entrance

      Medscape Staff

      July 10, 2023

      Potential college students don't need to spread themselves thin by choosing multiple extracurricular activities to try an impress college admission, according to a study by sociologists from Ohio State University about how socioeconomics play a role in college admission and attendance.

      What to know:

      • Participating in two or more extracurricular activities offers no advantage and may draw attention away from academics, whereas becoming skilled, committed, and well-rounded in at least one sport and/or nonsport extracurricular activity is beneficial.

      • Extracurricular activities may help students build character and learn how to persist in the face of challenges, signaling to people making college admissions decisions that these students have the traits that are necessary to thrive in college.

      • Students with higher socioeconomic status accrue cumulative advantages over students with lower socioeconomic status by having lifestyles that expose them to more extracurricular sports as well as more frequently experiencing higher- quality schooling, elevated academic expectations, and reinforcements of early achievements.

      • The parents of students with lower socioeconomic status are less likely to seek out and enroll their children in extracurricular activities that help them stand out among their peers in recognized aspects of social and academic achievements that help prepare them for professional life.

      • Students who participated in one school sport and one other nonsport extracurricular activity were more likely than were those who did not have these pursuits to go to college — and to go to more selective colleges.

      This is a summary of the article "Family Socioeconomic Status and College Attendance: A Consideration of Individual-Level and School-Level Pathways" in the Journal PLOS ONE on April 24, 2023. The full article can be found on journals.plos.org.

      For more news, follow Medscape on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and YouTube

      Comments

      3090D553-9492-4563-8681-AD288FA52ACE
      Comments on Medscape are moderated and should be professional in tone and on topic. You must declare any conflicts of interest related to your comments and responses. Please see our Commenting Guide for further information. We reserve the right to remove posts at our sole discretion.

      processing....

      Feedback
      Help us make reference on Medscape the best clinical resource possible. Please use this form to submit your questions or comments on how to make this article more useful to clinicians.
      Pleasedo not use this form to submit personal or patient medical information or to report adverse drug events. You are encouraged to report adverse drug event information to the FDA.
      Find Us On
      About
      About Medscape Privacy Policy Editorial Policy Cookies Terms of Use Advertising Policy Help Center
      Membership
      Become a Member About You Professional Information Newsletters & Alerts Market Research
      App
      Medscape
      WebMD Network
      Medscape Live Events WebMD MedicineNet eMedicineHealth RxList WebMD Corporate Medscape UK
      Editions
      English Deutsch Español Français Português UK
      All material on this website is protected by copyright, Copyright © 1994-2023 by WebMD LLC. This website also contains material copyrighted by 3rd parties.